Coronavirus update: COVID-19 will speed up the creation of a digital dollar - Daniel Polotsky, the CEO of CoinFlip

- The crisis created by coronavirus pandemic will trigger changes in the existing financial system.
- The centralized digital currencies are the first step towards embracing the true value of decentralized money.
According to Daniel Polotsky, the CEO of Bitcoin ATM operator CoinFlip, Covid-19 exposed the deficiencies of the American financial system and the need of a more efficient, nimble, and equitable solutions.
COVID-19 is a catalyst
In a written comment to FXStreet, Mr. Polotsky emphasized that over 25 million American households are excluded from the banking system, which means they are deprived of the ability to save and transfer money. Moreover, lack of access to the banking services delays their desperately needed stimulus payments. The expert believes that the coronavirus crisis will speed up the creation of a digital dollar as the idea is already discussed in Congress.
In March, while debating what became the CARES Act, Congressional leaders considered creating a federally regulated digital currency and sending payments to digital wallets held at the Federal Reserve. It is easy to see why the idea was appealing: Digital payments are fast and safe. Setting up no-fee digital wallets for consumers could help get stimulus funds into the hands of all Americans more efficiently than the current banking system can, he said.
The digital dollar was stripped from the final version of the CARES Act, but the idea is not dead. Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), included mention of a “digital public currency wallet system,” which could be developed by 2021, in another stimulus bill they introduced recently.
Centralized digital money is the beginning
While at this stage the governments consider the issuance of the centralized versions of digital currencies, so-called CBDC (central bank-issued digital currency), it is only the first step that will eventually pave way for the adoption of decentralized digital money, such as Bitcoin.
The true value of digital dollars resides in building a decentralized blockchain infrastructure. Blockchain technology allows for innovations that can transform our economy in ways that were simply not possible before.
Digital currencies will reduce the costs and facilitate cross-border money transfers by cutting out banks from the process.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin back at $9,000, are we glued to this pivot until halving?
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9030, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday. The coin recovered from the intraday low of $8,922.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD starts to consolidate above $0.2150
The entire cryptocurrency market is in the red amid widespread correction from the gains posted on Tuesday. Ripple has not been spared as it records 0.16% losses on the day.
ETH/BTC intense selling pressure hints free-fall to 0.0200 level
After losing greatly against Bitcoin in the last few days, Ethereum price is embracing some semblance of stability above the 50-day SMA. The price teetering at 0.02296 BTC while holding within a wide triangle pattern.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD bounces off key support range
Tron is trading at $0.01615 after finding support at the ascending trendline aided by a key support range; $0.0150 - $0.0155. The bulls are aiming for the resistance at $0.0165 amid increasing buying activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.