Bitcoin SV surpassed Bitcoin by an average number of daily transactions.

The statistics may be distorted by some applications.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain handless more transactions than Bitcoin on a daily basis. BSV was born due to a hard fork of Bitcoin Cash, which is also a fork of Bitcoin. However, this fork of the fork managed to surpass the daily transaction volume of the original coin on November 12 and maintain the leadership since that time.

On December 2, Bitcoin SV network processed 396,000 transactions, while Bitcoins's blockchain handled only 274,000 transactions.

Notably, Bitcoin SV (stands for Satoshi's Vision) is supported by Craig Wright, self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator. He insists that the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto wanted Bitcoin to become a means of payment for everyday transactions rather than speculative tool or an investment opportunity.

To reach this goal, Bitcoin SV developers increased block sizes from 32MB to 128MB, and implemented a number of other changes.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin SV is changing hands at $98.50, It takes the 9th position in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market cap of $1.7 billion.

Earlier this year, the Massachusetts-based data analytics company revealed that nearly 100% of total transactions on the Bitcoin SV were generated by Weather app.