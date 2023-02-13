Binance Coin price leaves bulls out to dry in perfect head-and-shoulders sell-off

Share:

Binance Coin price tanked over 6% during the European trading session on Monday.

BNB squeezes bulls out of their positions after a dead cat bounces on Sunday.

A 23% nosedive move could get underway if current level does not hold.

Binance Coin (BNB) price sees bulls heading for the exit in big masses as nearly every light is flashing red warnings. The sell-off comes as traders are getting out of risk assets in the wake of the US inflation number on Tuesday with several analysts warning of a surprise rise. The rally from January is now broken, and BNB could see further declines should it break the crucial level at $288.

Binance Coin price path will be determined by Monday evening close

Binance Coin price declining over 6% nearly hit an important spot to the tick on Monday in the European trading session. The decline came after a double top formation against $336.50 with a head-and-shoulders formation. As bulls failed to break higher, the decline started in the shoulder part of the technical setup and will see more losses eke out if support is not strong enough.

BNB could get support from $288, where both the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) reside. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows more room to go. Once those SMAs are broken, the rally could get fully erased and hit the ground at $220 with another 23% loss in the books.

BNB/USD daily chart

Upside moves could come if the daily close gets triggered above the moving averages. That would mean price action is underpinned, and BNB sees bulls building up a position once again. Do not expect a big swing back up to $336.50, but $323 should be in the cards.