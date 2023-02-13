Binance Coin price leaves bulls out to dry in perfect head-and-shoulders sell-off

- Binance Coin price tanked over 6% during the European trading session on Monday.
- BNB squeezes bulls out of their positions after a dead cat bounces on Sunday.
- A 23% nosedive move could get underway if current level does not hold.
Binance Coin (BNB) price sees bulls heading for the exit in big masses as nearly every light is flashing red warnings. The sell-off comes as traders are getting out of risk assets in the wake of the US inflation number on Tuesday with several analysts warning of a surprise rise. The rally from January is now broken, and BNB could see further declines should it break the crucial level at $288.
Binance Coin price path will be determined by Monday evening close
Binance Coin price declining over 6% nearly hit an important spot to the tick on Monday in the European trading session. The decline came after a double top formation against $336.50 with a head-and-shoulders formation. As bulls failed to break higher, the decline started in the shoulder part of the technical setup and will see more losses eke out if support is not strong enough.
BNB could get support from $288, where both the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) reside. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows more room to go. Once those SMAs are broken, the rally could get fully erased and hit the ground at $220 with another 23% loss in the books.
BNB/USD daily chart
Upside moves could come if the daily close gets triggered above the moving averages. That would mean price action is underpinned, and BNB sees bulls building up a position once again. Do not expect a big swing back up to $336.50, but $323 should be in the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Here's why crypto markets will not feel the love on Valentine's day
Last week was relatively calm but favored the bears nonetheless. Things are going to change for Valentine’s week as investors mark their calendars with a red heart which coincides with the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement.
Three altcoins to buy in 2023 if this bull rally continues
The zero-knowledge (Zk) Ethereum scalability narrative gained popularity with the upcoming launch of Polygon’s zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zk-EVM). Polygon’s scaling solution for the Ethereum Virtual Machine boasts increased productivity and lower transaction fees by verifying transactions in batches on the Etherium mainnet.
Binance Coin price leaves bulls out to dry in perfect head-and-shoulders sell-off
Binance Coin price tanked over 6% during the European trading session on Monday. BNB squeezes bulls out of their positions after a dead cat bounces on Sunday.
US CPI number could trigger sell signal for Ethereum price and catalyse a 17% crash
Ethereum price trades in a very small range near the monthly pivot. ETH has only one element that could help avoid a small meltdown. Expect the Tuesday US inflation number to be the catalyst either way.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.