Arbitrum price action has traders preparing for 5% to 10% gains in a firm bullish breakout

Arbitrum price jumps higher in the ASIA PAC session and is already up 3.5% this week.

ARB jumps back above key level at $1.50.

Bulls could push Arbitrum substantially higher and reclaim ground above $1.30.

Arbitrum (ARB) price has seen bulls piercing through bearish defences in the ASIA PAC trading session on Tuesday. With bears running for the hills, expect to see some unwinding of their short positions, which should trigger a second round effect and another buy wave to come. If bulls play this right, they can pick up a 5% gain along the way while heading to 10% at $1.30.

Arbitrum bulls hit bears where it hurts

Arbitrum price exploded in the ASIA PAC trading session on Tuesday with its valuation growing substantially. In just four hours ARB price ripped over 3% higher and printed a weekly profit while taking out quite a few substantial bearish elements. With bears waking up now and seeing their positions at a loss, expect to see a second-round effect of buying coming in as bears will want to unwind their losing short positions.

ARB wil head toward $1.22 on the back of that second round of expected buying volume. Plenty of bears who have sold on the break below the green ascending trendline are looking at losses of over 5% and more. Should bulls be able to get a daily or a weekly close above $1.22, a rally higher could see $1.30 coming into play with a 10% gain to be booked.

ARB/USD 4H-chart

The last push where bulls tried to reach that $1.22 level failed on the chart as the candle nearly closed unchanged. This could point to either bulls being too quick in taking profits, or it was just a small “pump-and-dump” trade for scalpers. Should price action for ARB start to slide back below the red and green trendlines, expect to see a paring back of the gains for May with ARB at $1.05.