Wall Street pushes higher in final session of the week

The week is ending with gains for US stocks, but with another busy week ahead the chance of volatility remains elevated, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

US stocks stage a rebound

The US stock market made a comeback on Friday, as the Fed’s favoured measure of inflation fell more than anticipated, reducing the likelihood of another interest rate hike in September. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq staged a recovery, and the Dow added over 180 points to put it back on an upward path after breaking a remarkable winning streak yesterday.

European markets slip back

Worries about a stagnation in Germany took some of the shine off European markets, but with the Dax having clocked up a new intraday high yesterday it looks like indices this side of the Atlantic have bestirred themselves again. After a busy week markets might be hoping for a breathing space, but they will be disappointed – more central banks, plus US job numbers and another wave of earnings will mean that any further gains in stocks are likely to come with a hefty dose of volatility too.”