Wall Street pushes higher in final session of the week

The week is ending with gains for US stocks, but with another busy week ahead the chance of volatility remains elevated, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
US stocks stage a rebound
The US stock market made a comeback on Friday, as the Fed’s favoured measure of inflation fell more than anticipated, reducing the likelihood of another interest rate hike in September. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq staged a recovery, and the Dow added over 180 points to put it back on an upward path after breaking a remarkable winning streak yesterday.
European markets slip back
Worries about a stagnation in Germany took some of the shine off European markets, but with the Dax having clocked up a new intraday high yesterday it looks like indices this side of the Atlantic have bestirred themselves again. After a busy week markets might be hoping for a breathing space, but they will be disappointed – more central banks, plus US job numbers and another wave of earnings will mean that any further gains in stocks are likely to come with a hefty dose of volatility too.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
