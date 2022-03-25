Commodity prices have been on a phenomenal run this quarter breaking records and notching up fresh highs almost weekly.
Over the last month, Oil prices soared above $130 a barrel to hit their highest level in a decade. While Gold extended its parabolic rally from just under $1,800 an ounce to a high of $2,070 an ounce, just $5 short of an all-time high reached in August 2020.
The bullish momentum also split over into other commodities with Aluminium, Copper, Lithium Platinum, Palladium, Uranium, Zinc, Coffee, Wheat and Lumber prices blasting through all-time highs.
Elsewhere, Natural Gas prices have also gone ballistic. U.S Natural Gas prices have almost doubled this quarter and are on course for their strongest rally since 2009. Meanwhile, European Natural Gas prices have skyrocketed a whopping 90% to post their biggest monthly rise ever.
But the best performing commodity is Nickel.
Nickel prices snatched the headlines this month with a blistering gain of over 250% in a single day to register the biggest one-day move ever seen in the history of the commodities markets.
In total 27 Commodities ranging from metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple-digit gains already within the first quarter of 2022.
And this is just the beginning!
According to Goldman Sachs, “we're still only at the first inning of a multi-year, potentially decade-long Commodities Supercycle”.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3200 despite disappointing UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.3200 early Friday amid renewed dollar weakness. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.3% in February. With this reading missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.6%, the pair struggles to gather bullish momentum.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold scales above $1,960 as fears of 50 bps interest rate hike vapors
Gold (XAU/USD) has climbed above $1,960 as the market participants have trimmed the fears of aggressive interest rate policies by the Fed remaining this year. Fed Chair Powell and his colleagues are dictating that the higher interest rates are going to be the new normal.
Bitcoin: Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.