Commodity prices have been on a phenomenal run this quarter breaking records and notching up fresh highs almost weekly.

Over the last month, Oil prices soared above $130 a barrel to hit their highest level in a decade. While Gold extended its parabolic rally from just under $1,800 an ounce to a high of $2,070 an ounce, just $5 short of an all-time high reached in August 2020.

The bullish momentum also split over into other commodities with Aluminium, Copper, Lithium Platinum, Palladium, Uranium, Zinc, Coffee, Wheat and Lumber prices blasting through all-time highs.

Elsewhere, Natural Gas prices have also gone ballistic. U.S Natural Gas prices have almost doubled this quarter and are on course for their strongest rally since 2009. Meanwhile, European Natural Gas prices have skyrocketed a whopping 90% to post their biggest monthly rise ever.

But the best performing commodity is Nickel.

Nickel prices snatched the headlines this month with a blistering gain of over 250% in a single day to register the biggest one-day move ever seen in the history of the commodities markets.

In total 27 Commodities ranging from metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple-digit gains already within the first quarter of 2022.

And this is just the beginning!

According to Goldman Sachs, “we're still only at the first inning of a multi-year, potentially decade-long Commodities Supercycle”.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: