The stock market is currently experiencing a five-wave upward movement known as an Elliott Wave Impulse wave, which is expected to soon reach its peak before undergoing an ABC corrective retracement. Following this retracement, there will likely be another five-wave upward movement. The Elliott Wave Analysis of the SP500/NASDAQ shows that we are currently in Wave i) of 3 of (3). The recommended trading strategy is to hold long positions and add more positions during the corrective retracement, which is expected to occur on Tuesday.

Stock Market Content: SP500, Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Enphase (ENPH), Alphabet GOOGL and Bank of America BAC.

