The stock market is currently experiencing a five-wave upward movement known as an Elliott Wave Impulse wave, which is expected to soon reach its peak before undergoing an ABC corrective retracement. Following this retracement, there will likely be another five-wave upward movement. The Elliott Wave Analysis of the SP500/NASDAQ shows that we are currently in Wave i) of 3 of (3). The recommended trading strategy is to hold long positions and add more positions during the corrective retracement, which is expected to occur on Tuesday.
Stock Market Content: SP500, Apple (AAPL),Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft MSFT, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), Block, Inc (SQ), Meta Platforms, Netflix (NFLX), Enphase (ENPH), Alphabet GOOGL and Bank of America BAC.
Stock Market Summary: We are seeing an Elliott Wave Impulse wave (five waves) to the upside, this will top shortly into an abc retracement then another five waves up.
Elliott Wave Analysis: SP500/NASDAQ Wave i) of 3 of (3).
Trading Strategies: Hold long and build in more positions on the abc corrective retracement probably on Tuesday.
Video Chapters
00:00 SP500
05:10 Apple (AAPL)
13:31 Amazon (AMZN)
15:17 NVIDIA (NVDA)
17:42 Meta Platforms (META)
19:54 Netflix (NFLX)
21:21 Enphase (ENPH)
24:57 Tesla (TSLA)
29:13 Alphabet (GOOGL)
30:58 Microsoft (MSFT)
32:43 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
36:07 Block Inc. (SQ)
38:01 Bank of America BAC
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
