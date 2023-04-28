As the global economy teeters on the edge of a recession, savvy investors are turning their attention to the silver market in search of potential gains. Inflation has finally begun to abate after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates to 4.65%, a move that has led to an unprecedented inversion of the Treasury Yield curve below zero. This negative inversion, a phenomenon not seen in the past 40 years, serves as a stark warning that a recession is fast approaching. As illustrated in the chart below, the Treasury yield curve has historically picked up before each recession, further solidifying this hypothesis. Silver remains a safe haven amidst the looming recession.
Treasury yield curve
In addition to the worrisome Treasury Yield curve, the Conference Board Economic Index has dipped below -5%, sending further warning signals that a downturn is imminent. With these red flags in mind, investors are advised to capitalize on the current bullish silver market as a potential hedge against the looming recession. As silver has traditionally served as a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty, now may be the perfect opportunity to execute buy signals in the silver market and benefit from its recent rebound.
CB Economic Index
Analyzing significant levels in the Silver market
In a previous update on the silver market, we forecasted that silver prices would reach $26 based on the emergence of an inverted head and shoulders pattern. As illustrated in the chart below, an optimal entry point in the silver market was identified between $19 and $22. Investors who seized this opportunity saw prices surge toward the anticipated $26 mark. The inverted head and shoulders pattern, supported by a triple bottom observed on weekly charts, suggests a robust bullish formation and indicates that prices may continue to rise from the current level.
Daily Silver Chart
The weekly chart also displays a notable long-term bullish price pattern originating from the inverted head and shoulders formed during the Covid-19 recession. This historical pattern carries bullish implications for the silver market, with prices expected to trend higher. The upcoming 2023 recession could further propel this bullish run, potentially driving silver prices toward $50.
Silver Weekly Chart
Understanding key levels in the Silver market
To gain insight into the key levels of the silver market, the chart below highlights the Fibonacci retracement levels derived from the 2022 bottom to the 2021 peak. The recent bounce from long-term support levels of $19-$20 broke through the 38.2% retracement mark. Any correction back to this level, approximately $23.20, will be interpreted as a strong buy signal for traders. As a result, market participants can capitalize on the next pullback to enter the silver market, anticipating the subsequent upward movement. In summary, the silver market has already established its footing and is poised to continue its ascent from current levels. In conclusion, silver continues to stand as a reliable and secure investment option, offering a sense of stability and protection in the face of the impending economic recession.
Silver Weekly Chart
Articles/Trading signals/Newsletters distributed by GoldPredictors.com have no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or the particular needs of any visitor or subscriber. Any material distributed or published by GoldPredictors.com or its affiliates is solely for informational and educational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument, commodity, or related securities. Plan the strategy that is most suitable for your investment. No one knows tomorrow’s price or circumstance. The intention of the writer is only to mention his thoughts and ideas that may be used as a tool for the reader. Trading Options and futures have large potential rewards, but also large potential risks.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after weak German and EU GDP prints
EUR/USD lost its traction in the European morning and extended the decline below the 1.1000 area after the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a loss of growth momentum in Q1. Renewed US Dollar strength is also weighing on the pair ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2500 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time rising above 1.2500 early Friday as the US Dollar manages to build on Thursday's modest recovery gains. March PCE inflation and first-quarter Employment Cost Index data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Gold downside hinges on $1960 break and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured below $2,000, printing a three-day downtrend, even as the yellow metal buyers brace for the weekly gains due to its traditional safe-haven status. In doing so, the XAU/USD ignores the recent recovery of the US Dollar.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
The CFTC announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.
Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news
INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.