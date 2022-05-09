Oil
Oil prices are kick starting the week by trading in positive territory. This is mainly because Hungary continues to resist an EU plan to prohibit Russian oil imports. This is delaying the bloc's complete package of penalties aimed at President Vladimir Putin for his conflict in Ukraine. A meeting of the EU's 27 ambassadors concluded without a deal yesterday, with negotiations anticipated to resume in the following days.
Speculators are not betting that a embargo on Russian oil being shipped to third nations might be postponed unless the Group of Seven commits to similar restrictions. The EU's plan calls for a six-month embargo on crude oil and an early January restriction on refined fuels.
Forex
Dollar: Nothing is off the table, this was the message from the Richmond President Thomas Barkin. Remember, recently the Fed Charman, Jerome Powell has assured the market players that they need to worry about an interest rate hike of 75 basis points as the Fed doesn’t anticipate such an aggressive monetary policy. However, Barkin said "I'll just say our tempo right now is fairly rapid, and if you go by the chairman's pace, that's a pretty accelerated pace." If we hear a similar rhetoric from other Fed members in the coming week, we could see the dollar index picking up more steam.
Sterling: The Bank Of England increased the interest rate for the fourth consecutive time this year last time. Despite their 25 basis interest rate hike, Sterling continues to trader weaker against most G10 countries as most of them know that the currency is in a difficult spot as the UK’s economy is facing a stagflation environment. Sterling bears are back in command, with our $1.25-$1.20 range surpassed ahead of schedule and negative momentum prevailing. The next target is $1.20, but euro-sterling bulls are in good shape since the focus appears to be on sterling's downward trend for the time being.
The housing market in the United Kingdom is bracing for challenges as rising borrowing costs is only making matters more difficult for consumers. The additional cost-of-living issue are further straining house purchasers' affordability. Mortgage lenders are hiking interest rates from historic lows, following the Bank of England's lead. This makes owning a house more expensive at a time when costs for everything from electricity to clothing are seeing the highest levels of inflation since the 1980s.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0500 after disappointing EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but holds slightly above the key 1.0500 handle. The data from the euro area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence Index slumped to -22.6 in May, missing the market expectation of -20.8. Markets remain risk-averse to start the week, putting additional weight on the euro.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2250 amid firmer USD, Brexit back in focus
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2250 amid broad risk-aversion-led unabated US dollar demand. Stringent China’s covid restrictions, G7 sanctions on Russia and Brexit woes add to the risk-off mood. Sinn Fein’s victory in the NI election re-ignites Brexit fears, UK’s Truss threatens to suspend the Brexit deal.
Gold extends losses towards $1,850 as USD rises with yields
Gold Price gets hammered amid ‘sell everything’ mode amid risk-aversion. Flight to safety, US dollar dominate while Treasury yields keep rallying. XAU/USD remains poised to test the $1,850 barrier, awaits US inflation.
Crypto markets bleed as bears take control
Bitcoin price is in a fragile state after a breakdown of a critical support barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and many altcoins have already crashed a lot and could continue doing so if BTC does not recover quickly.
The Week Ahead: US CPI and PPI set to soften
The Fed's 50 bp rate hike is behind us. Another 50 bp hike is expected next month. The April employment report will do little to calm the anxiety about the "too tight" labor market. The decline in the participation rate was disappointing.