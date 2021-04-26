Dear Fellow Star-gazers, happy Full Moon!

This Full Moon, at 7 Scorpio is within just two degrees of opposition to Uranus. It seems reasonable to 'expect the unexpected'.

Ahead of the event, last Friday saw shocks and reverberations in the crypto markets, this Monday (27th), not only might other global markets suffer, but there is the potential for seismic activity affecting Indonesia especially.

I hope that I am reading this possibility incorrectly. The pull of the planets on the Earth’s crust could be considerable however and catastrophic natural disaster both at this Full Moon and the next (May 26th and also a Lunar Eclipse) is a distinct possibility.

Solar cycle

In recent months, the known planets have been contained within an arc of 180 degrees: arguably creating a ‘pull’ on the Sun. Perhaps we should not be surprised that there have been strong solar flares too – at least one affecting radio signals but thankfully not knocking out the satellites on which our GPS systems rely. Can you imagine the chaos that an energy blackout would create? Amongst other difficulties (which would be acute), what would happen to crypto-currencies?

Crypto currencies

Their number now runs into thousands and tracking their launch and trading dates before undertaking the exercise of forecasting is proving a demanding (if you have accurate data, please forward it!).

Whilst some are forecasting their rapid demise, I am not one of them. The concept of block-chain currency is here – and to stay. These are early days and yes, as Saturn and Uranus form right angles in 2021, I expect governments across the world to at least talk about regulations and restrictions. Implementing these is another matter – though I acknowledge that the threat of this could seriously damage prices mid-June.

This does not alter the fact that investor interest in these has grown exponentially since the Jupiter-Saturn in Aquarius cycle began last December with the price (especially of Bitcoin) rising substantially. Yes, the price has also fallen but, relative to its position at the start of the year, there has been substantial growth. In particular, Bitcoin enjoyed meteoric rise as Venus moved through geocentric Aries but hit the buffers spectacularly as Venus moved into Taurus.

Last Friday (April 23rd) proved a key date. (Mars arrived at the World Axis and opposed the Mars-Pluto conjunction of the ‘natal’ chart for this currency). We should see further turbulent activity on Friday 30th April before another change of direction (to the positive) from May 9th.

Gold and silver

As suggested in an earlier letter, the price of both gold and silver did indeed move upward in recent weeks but turned down as the Sun moved into Taurus. This week could prove volatile. I suspect that we might yet see some recovery before May 4th, then a short plateau with these prices turning down a little from May 9th and then silver moving upwards from Saturday May 16th. Overall, those invested in these areas will hopefully be reassured through May and June that these are still wise havens for at least some of their savings.

Equities

As in my opening paragraph, I do have concerns and won’t be surprised if we see decline at today’s Full Moon. Looking ahead: you may know that eclipses form a pattern: a series of ‘knots or markers’ with definite rhythm. The next Full Moon – a lunar eclipse – on May 26th occurs on exactly the same date as a lunar eclipse in 2002.

As then, this lunar eclipse is followed by a solar eclipse on June 10th. In 2002, markets went into downward trend with the S&P index losing over a third of its value between the May 26th eclipse and early October of that same year. The cosmos tends NOT to do exact repeats (Pluto, Neptune, Uranus and Saturn are now in very different areas of the zodiac). Nevertheless, Saturn’s station on May 23rd – very close to the eclipse – could mark the start of decline.

Sectors

Yet some companies will buck this trend. Already certain sectors are showing (surprising?) signs of life. As vaccines have developed so too have other advances. Science it seems is on a roll – not just with NASA’s extraordinary successes on Mars but in the development of fabrics and new and renewable energy production. Investors should be excited! This new Jupiter-Saturn cycle is already indicating major advancement. As Mars moves into Leo (opposing both planets) mid June expect a flurry of young companies to come to market and at good price.

Teaching, events, etc

I have been invited to teach a group of students in Turkey. My Sagittarius Moon longs to be travelling to meet them in person (and the students in Hong Kong and Taiwan), - hopefully one day!. For now, it feels good to be developing international connections despite the various restrictions.

Having ended my last Full Moon letter on such optimistic note (at least as far as my husband’s health was concerned), the following morning he suffered another collapse and was hospitalised. As you can imagine, this development threw my usual routine into disarray – yet again. I am delighted to say that he is now back home and recovering well. In fact, with the assistance of a therapist, he even managed to climb the stairs to the landing (he hasn’t been upstairs in over a year)

Uranus never fails to surprise!

Hoping that there are reasons for you too to have something to smile about and as always, wishing you safe and well.

Yours from the stars

Christeen

Events

May 14th: NCGR Taiwan: Time and Price

May 21st: Forecasting 2021 - 2026

July: Brighton Astrology Group

August: ISAR, Denver, Colorado

September: AOA School Declinations in Mundane Astrology

October: Astrological Association conference

November: AOA School Introduction to Financial Astrology

December: Brighton Astrology Group: 2022 and beyond