Inflation in the eurozone and Poland reached record highs in March, surprising markets massively. The experience of recent months suggests that we can expect a similar story in Hungary and the Czech Republic. Despite the fact that market expectations have shifted significantly upwards in recent weeks, we believe there is still room to grow.
Eurozone and Poland see record upside surprise in inflation for March
Recently-released March inflation data in the eurozone and Poland showed a massive surprise compared to market expectations. In the eurozone, year-on-year inflation amounted to 7.5% from the previous 5.9%, surprising the markets by 0.8pp. In Poland, March inflation reached 10.9% from the previous 8.5%, beating market expectations by 1.10pp. In both cases, the latest readings and the market surprises reached multi-year, or even all-time highs.
March inflation numbers surprised massively
Source: Refinitiv, ING
The same story can be expected in Hungary and the Czech Republic
In the coming days, inflation figures will be published in Hungary (8 April) and in the Czech Republic (11 April). Based on the experience of recent months and the nature of common inflationary pressures, we believe that we may see a significant upside surprise in inflation in these countries as well. March is the first month fully affected by the Ukrainian conflict, higher energy, oil and food prices. Added to this are the Central and Eastern Europe region-specific inflationary pressures in the core component, which together make inflation hard to gauge these days.
In Hungary, the market consensus expects an increase from 8.3% to 8.8%. Our economist Peter Virovacz in Budapest expects 9.1%, but even higher figures are realistic in his view. In the Czech Republic, the market consensus has not yet been published, but we believe that expectations will be in the range of slightly above 12%. In our view, however, it is not impossible that inflation will be closer to 13%.
Eurozone and Polish figures imply surprises in Hungary and the Czech Republic
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Market implied policy rates in Central and Eastern Europe
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Read the original analysis: March inflation numbers in Hungary and the Czech Republic may restore rates momentum
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly on risk flows, stays below 1.0900
EUR/USD has edged higher following a decline to the 1.0850 area amid the positive shift witnessed in the market mood on Friday. The pair, however, continues to trade below 1.0900. The economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases and investors are likely to remain focused on risk perception.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near mid-1.3000s
GBP/USD has managed to stage a modest recovery after having touched a fresh multi-week low of 1.3026 earlier in the day. With rising US Treasury bond yields supporting the greenback, the pair finds it difficult to gather further bullish momentum.
Gold treads water around $1,930, in search of fresh direction
Gold price is flatlined while trading within the mid of this week’s range around $1,930 so far this Friday. The market sentiment has somewhat improved in European trading, which has triggered a pullback in the US dollar and the Treasury yields.
Can Shiba Inu price rally by 100% now that Bitcoin has given a green signal
Shiba Inu price has been coiling up inside a bottom reversal pattern for nearly three months, hinting at an explosive breakout. This consolidation is likely to result in an exponential run-up that more than doubles the market value of SHIB.
Gamestop continues to drop following its stock split announcement
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150.