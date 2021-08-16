Market movers today
In the US, the empire manufacturing index will likely show a moderation in the momentum of the manufacturing sector from waning external demand.
The key focus this week is Fed Chair Powell's speech and US retail sales tomorrow, Fed minutes from the July meeting on Wednesday, which also brings euro area core inflation for July.
The 60 second overview
Japan: The Japanese economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in Q2. GDP rose 1.3% q/q vs. the consensus expectation of 0.5% q/q. Both private consumption and business spending contributed to a rise in demand.
China: Growth in industrial production fell to 6.4% y/y in July, which was slower than in June and below the consensus expectation.
US: US consumer confidence measured in the survey from University of Michigan dropped sharply in August reflecting both a drop in sentiment around current conditions and the future. Consumer inflation expectations remain elevated.
Equities: Friday completed a week with five consecutive days of rising equities. Despite this catchy headline, the accumulated gain less than 1% and defensives outperformed cyclicals. Several soft indicators have started to fade which typically leads to a more challenging environment for equities. However, the small move higher on Friday secured a new all-time high in many indices not least in the US. Dow +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.04% and Russell 2000 -0.9%.
Asian markets are mostly lower this morning led by Japan falling almost 2%. The Delta variant keeps spreading in Japan and Chinese data this morning are on the weak side. Both European and US futures signalling a lower start to the week.
FI: US government bond yields declined Friday afternoon after weaker than expected consumer data on the back of rising infections and the expected negative impact on the US economy. The decline in US Treasury yields continued in Asian trading this morning and 10Y Treasury yields have declined some 10bp since Thursday. Hence, there will be focus on US data this week such as the retail sales and the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting.
FX: EUR/USD rose back to 1.18 on Friday after consumer confidence disappointed. EUR/SEK traded below 10.20 and EUR/NOK briefly touched 10.36.
Credit: Credit markets barely moved on Friday, with iTraxx Xover tightening 0.4bp and Main 0.2bp. Both IG and HY bonds were unchanged.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares heaviest jump since May around 1.1800 on USD rebound
EUR/USD eases from a weekly high to 1.1790, following the longest leap on Friday in 12 weeks, heading into Monday’s European session. Market sentiment sours as virus woes challenge economic recovery, Fed’s Kashkari fails to placate fears.
GBP/USD heads toward 1.3850 level as USD rebounds
GBP/USD edges lower on Monday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened higher albeit retreated quickly to touch the intraday low of 1.3851. USD Index rebounds from the early weak start and trades above 92.50.The sterling struggles on the BOE hawkish shift, Brexit uncertainty.
Gold flirts with $1,780 amid lower US Treasury yields
Gold prices lack the strength to make any decisive movement on Monday. The prices opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum, and continued to face pressure near the $1,780 mark. The US Treasury yields trade at 1.25% with more than 3% losses.
Shiba Inu price takes another jab at $0.0000112 as ShibaSwap rewards program delays
Shiba Inu price saw a period of extended stagnation while most of the cryptocurrency market rallied. However, this stagnation proved to be an accumulation and was followed by explosive price action.
The Week Ahead: Fed minutes, UK, US retail sales, Persimmon, Balfour Beatty, Robinhood
The recent Federal Reserve rate meeting saw the US central bank keep monetary policy unchanged keeping the level of bond buying at $120bn a month. The Fed did acknowledge that the economy had made progress towards the goals need to look at tapering but there was still some way to go.