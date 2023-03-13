Share:

As U.S. banking stocks crashed on Monday, gold prices jumped higher, hitting a multi-week high in the process.

Investors fled equities to start the week, opting to seek shelter in safe havens like metals, and cryptocurrencies instead.

XAUUSD rose by as much as $40.00 in today’s session, as price moved to an intraday peak of $1,918.30.

The move saw gold collide with a long-term resistance level at $1,915, and has since fallen back below this point.

Bitcoin also rose, with prices nearing the $25,000 mark.