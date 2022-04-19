Todays’ market summary
-
The Dollar strengthening continues
-
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up
-
Brent is little changed currently.
-
Gold prices are edging down currently
Top daily news
Equities are pointing in different directions currently with US 10-year Treasury yields edging down after Wall Street ended down Monday. Apple shares slipped 0.13% amid news workers who hope to organize a union at Apple’s high-profile store in New York City seek minimum pay for all workers of $30 per hour, Twitter shares jumped 7.48% Monday outperforming market amid reports private equity firm Apollo Global Management would consider providing financing for a Twitter buyout in the form of preferred equity.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.15%
|GBP USD
|-0.09%
|USD JPY
|+0.69%
|AUD USD
|+0.35%
The Dollar strengthening continues currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.3% on Monday.
Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD’s accelerated their sliding Monday and are down currently. USD/JPY accelerated its advancing yesterday while AUD/USD accelerated its sliding with both the yen and Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.13%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.65%
|Hang Seng Index
|-1.83%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.05%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes down at 2.843%. US stock market closed down yesterday in thin trading as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit 2.86%. The three main US stock index benchmarks booked daily losses in the range of 0.02% to 0.14% Monday led by tech shares.
European stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of reopening following Easter holidays. Asian indexes are mixed today with Nikkei leading gains while Chinese markets are down after mixed reports previous day showing unemployment rose unexpectedly in March while retail sales fell more than expected.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.09%
|WTI Crude
|-0.05%
Brent is little changed currently. Prices rose yesterday amid reports production was halted on Sunday at Libya’s major oil field after an unidentified group entered the site and declared that they were halting production “until a government-appointed by parliament takes office in the capital”. US West Texas Intermediate WTI added 1.2% but is steady currently. Brent gained 1.3% to $113.16 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.18%
Gold prices are edging down currently. Spot gold added 0.19% settling at $1978.18 an ounce on Monday.
