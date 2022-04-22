Sterling and UK stocks declined on Friday after the weak retail sales and PMI numbers from the UK. Data by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that retail sales fell sharply in March as prices of most items rose. Sales fell by 1.4% in March while core sales fell by 1.1%. On a year-on-year basis, sales rose by 0.9% while core sales fell by 0.6%. Further data by Markit showed that PMIs declined in April, signaling that the economy is slowing substantially. Therefore, there are worries that the Bank of England will implement a strategic pause on rate hikes.
Global stocks declined sharply over concerns of higher interest rates in the United States. Bond yields rose to the highest level in years. In Europe, the DAX and CAC 40 indices dropped by 1.77% and 1.45%, respectively. In the UK, the FTSE 100 declined by 0.85%. Elsewhere, in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones fell by 100 points while the ten-year bond yields rose to 2.92%. Some of the worst performers in premarket trading are tech firms like Nvidia, Netflix, Amazon, and AMD. Some of the companies expected to publish their results today will be Coca-Cola, Verizon, American Express, and Crown Holdings.
Cryptocurrency prices crashed as their correlation with American stocks continued. Bitcoin dropped by more than 4% to about $40,000 while Ethereum is hovering around the $3,000 level. The total market cap of all digital currencies dropped to $1.8 trillion. Another reason why coins declined is the decision by Binance to block many Russian customers. The company will not allow Russian clients with over 10,000 euros to access its services. It attributed this to the new sanctions imposed by the European Union.
ETH/USD
The ETHUSD pair is hovering at about 3,000, which is slightly below this week’s high of 3,181. It has moved below the important support at 3,087. It has also formed what looks like a bearish flag pattern, which is usually a bearish sign. It dropped below the 25-day moving average, while the MACD has moved below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 2,885.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair crashed to the lowest level since 2020. On the four-hour chart, the pair dropped below the important support level at 1.300. This price was along the lower side of the descending triangle pattern. It has also moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Stochastic oscillator has moved to the oversold level. The momentum oscillator has dropped to the lowest level since last week. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined after the worrying EU manufacturing and services PMI data. It moved to a low of 1.0790, which was the lowest level since Wednesday. The shares have declined to between the middle and lower lines of the Bollinger Bands while the Stochastic oscillator has moved to the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling today.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after mixed US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction after rising toward 1.0850 in the early American session but continues to trade above 1.0800. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in early April with the S&P Global Composite PMI declining to 55.1 from 57.7.
GBP/USD remains on tack to end week below 1.2900
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the early European session, GBP/USD managed to recover above 1.2900 but came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours. The pair remains on track to register its lowest weekly close since September 2020.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
NVDA prepares to break $200
Nvidia stock (NVDA) collapsed more than 6% on Thursday and lost further ground afterhours. In doing so, NVDA shares broke through an important support at $206.50 that implies a further drop below $200.