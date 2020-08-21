Sterling firmly rejected at 1.3250 after climbing 5.6% in four weeks.

Attempts at upper limit on Wednesday and Thursday fail with weekly close below 1.3100.

July and August UK statistics generally upbeat led by retail sales.

The pound’s one month climb was based as much on USD weakness as sterling strength and was part of the general market retreat from the US currency. The pound’s modest differential over the euro against the dollar over the last four weeks, 5.6% vs. 4.7% was due to the better performance of the UK economy in recovery.

Statistics in the UK continued to improve. Retail sales for July rose 3.6%, almost double the 2% forecast and following June and July’s combined 26.2%, are well ahead of March and April’s 23.2% lockdown decrease. Consumer prices in July climbed 0.4%, reversing the expected 0.1% decline and with the year 1% higher from 0.6% in June, demand is clearly returning to the sector.

Brexit negotiations had little impact on the pound this week, or really over the past four. Protestations of disappointment from Michel Barnier, the EU chief are for public consumption. No real progress can be expected until the deadline looms over the talks.

The dollar weakness has been based on the perception that the US recovery has slowed under assault from rising Covid rates. The statistical support for this view is thin largely based on initial jobless claims which rose 10% in the two middle weeks of July, fell 33% in the subsequent two weeks and jumped back 12% to 1.106 million in the latest (August 14) week.

Other US July data has been relatively good. Payrolls added 1.763 million jobs, more than forecast bringing the rehired to 9.23 million, 42% of the March and April losses. Purchasing managers’ indexes were strong in manufacturing and services with the latter new orders index at an all-time record. Employment indexes were the exception with both services and manufacturing remaining well in contraction with little motion higher.

Existing home sales soared a record 24.7% in July, outstripping the 14.7% forecast and June’s strong 20.2% gain. The 5.86 million annualized selling rate is the highest since the pre-financial crash housing bubble. Sales were aided by some of the cheapest mortgage rates in history as the Federal Reserve bond purchase program part of its Covid relief package forces commercial yields lower.

At first look at August’s numbers were good. IHS Markit’s purchasing managers’ index was better than forecast with the manufacturing PMI at 53.6 on a 51.9 estimate and July’s 50.9 score. Services registered 54.8 on a 51 forecast and the July reading of 50.

The US labor economy is the crux of the recovery. Until improvement is unambiguous and advancing the dollar is unlikely to shake its weakness. Though more than most of its competitors the UK economy is in a position to aid its currency with its own economic performance.

GBP/USD Outlook

The sterling pull-back on Friday was due to two factors. Primary was the profit motive for a market long pounds and given an excuse for taking by better than expected US data and a long summer weekend. Second and of less import now but with more meaning in the weeks ahead is the waning momentum of the dollar decline and its questionable basis in a Covid weakened US recovery.

Recent US economic information has been good except for the variable initial jobless claims and much interpretation will ride on the August non-farm payrolls in two weeks. Until then a weak dollar will continue to be the market assumption with ever waning conviction.

Support to 1.3000 is strong but beneath down to 1.2750 is much more fragile. The rapid rise through that range in the last ten days of July and the even more precipitous fall in early March left few notable trading limits.

UK statistics August 17-August 21

US statistics August 17-August 21

UK statistics August 24-August 28

US statistics August 24-August 28

GBP/USD technical outlook

Resistance: 1.3150: 1.3200; 1.3250

Support: 1.3035; 1.3000; 1.2900; 1.2750; 1.2650

The relative strength index has been above 50 since early July and has been largely overbought since July 27, one week into its sharp ascent. This weeks dip is a hint that all is not well with a continued sterling rise but it is not an endorsement of a pending decline. the 21-day average at 1.3060 reflects the recent surge and provides support. The 100-day at 1.2582 and the 200-day at 1.2723 are out of the current picture.

