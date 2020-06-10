GBP/USD Forecast: Keep calm, ignore risks, carry on in the uptrend channel (at least until the Fed)

- GBP/USD has hit fresh three-month highs amid US dollar weakness.
- The US Fed decision is set to overshadow growing risks.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing the pair is back to the uptrend channel.
Zoos will be the next to reopen may open but pubs may have to wait longer – that is the likely message from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will layout the next baby steps in the UK's reopening. Press reports about the slow return to normal should have weighed on the pound, but markets ignore it, like several other sterling downers.
GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting the highest since March and nearing 1.28. The main drive is dollar weakness, as investors get rid of the greenback ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision.
Fed focus
The world's most powerful central bank is set to leave interest rates unchanged but reiterate its pledge to support the economy. The Fed publishes new growth, employment, inflation, and interest rate forecasts. Markets will want to see when the bank expects to see single-digit employment and a return to pre-pandemic output.
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will meet the press and will likely respond to the recent upbeat Non-Farm Payrolls figure, as well as rising returns on US debt, which weigh on households and on government borrowing.
Some speculate that the Washington-based institution may launch Yield Curve Control (YCC) – to keep long-term rates lower, thus pushing the dollar down. Negative rates seem off the agenda, but further expanding the balance sheet – which ballooned to over $7 trillion – is on the cards. The Fed has fueled the rally in stocks and may also take note of elevated valuations.
Tension toward the Fed decision usually keeps ranges limited, but this time may be different. See:
- Fed Preview: Propelling stocks with more surprises or compressing the froth? Five things to watch
- Fed Preivew: We know where we are and how we got here but where are we going?
- FOMC Preview: What else can the Fed do?
Sterling suffering?
There are several reasons to sell sterling, which are ignored for now. The gradual approach comes as daily new cases have decelerated the downfall and the road to eradicating the disease seems long.
Source: WorldInfoMeter
The Organization for Development and Cooperation (OECD) published new growth forecasts which project a plunge of 11.5% in Britain's Gross Domestic Product this year – worse than the eurozone.
Brexit talks remain deadlocked and with every day that passes, the chances that the UK falls back to World Trade Organization terms are growing. Hopes for intervention by leaders is probably helping the pound.
Protests against racial discrimination and supporting the removal of statues of slave traders continue in the UK, yet tensions are minuscule in comparison to those in the US. President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis has cost him support according to several opinion polls. Markets are watching from afar, but if Democrats have a growing chance of a clean sweep in November, investors will pay attention.
Overall, the focus is mostly on the Fed and hopes for more monetary stimulus. However, things may change afterward.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is trading in the uptrend channel after a brief dip below it on Tuesday. The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is below 70, thus outside overbought conditions. Upside momentum has only somewhat waned and remains supportive of further gains.
The fresh high of 1.2785 is the first resistance level to watch. Breaking it opens the door to prices last seen before the pandemic, such as 1.2850 and 1.2990.
Some support is at the previous peak of 1.2750, followed by 1.2625, which was Tuesday's low. Further support is at 1.2575 and 1.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new highs near 1.14 ahead of US inflation, Fed decision
EUR/USD is trading at the highest since March, closer to 1.14 as the dollar retreats ahead of US inflation and the Fed's decision. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The crypto market takes one more day to decide the direction to follow, and it also consumes the patience of the investors. The solution to the current scenarios is imminent since there is no obstacle-free space in the upside, and can break the limits of patience underneath.
XAU/USD clings to small gains near $1,720 ahead of FOMC
The XAU/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory and rose $30 during that period.
WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA
WTI (July futures on Nymex) has bounced-off the daily low of 37.78 but is not out of the woods yet heading into the US Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.