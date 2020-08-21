Dovish FOMC Meeting’s Minutes were a reality check for stocks traders.

Macroeconomic data showing signs of slowing again in both economies.

EUR/USD could extend its corrective decline but is far from confirming an interim top.

The EUR/USD pair hit a two-year high of 1.1965 this week, but gave up to dollar’s demand, ending it with losses at around 1.1760. The greenback started the week losing ground, changing course on Wednesday after reaching fresh multi-month lows against its major rivals.

The US Federal Reserve is worried

That day, the US Federal Reserve released the Minutes of its latest meeting, which in fact, were dovish, as policymakers expressed their concerns about an economic recovery in the light of rising coronavirus cases. “The ongoing public health crisis would weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term,” the document said. Policymakers added that providing forward guidance “would be appropriate at some point,” and dismissed yield-curve control, saying that “yield caps and targets would likely provide only modest benefits in the current environment.”

Stocks got a reality check with the Minutes, coming under strong selling pressure. The American currency partially benefited from the risk-averse environment, but was also up on profit-taking, amid dollar’s extreme oversold conditions. EUR/USD posted gains in the previous eight consecutive weeks.

The decline accelerated on Friday, as not only demand for the greenback remained strong, but EU data missed expectations. According to preliminary estimates, the Union’s growth “lost momentum,” according to Markit. The Manufacturing PMI for the mentioned period contracted to 51.6 from 54.9 in July, a two-month low, while services output was down to 50.1 from 54.7. The flash IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI posted 51.6, down from July’s reading of 54.9. US figures, on the other hand, beat expectations, with services output up to 54.8 from 50 and the Manufacturing PMI improving to 53.6 from 50.9, according to Markit preliminary estimates.

Data and coronavirus

Meanwhile, the spread of coronavirus is on the rise across Europe. Most countries are reporting an increase in the number of between 50% and 70% from a week ago, and several are reaching daily levels of contagion last seen in April. In the US, the number of daily cases has averaged 47,300 per day, down from an average of 67,300 a month ago. The death toll has also decreased, probably due to the virus hitting younger people. Still, the global number of total cases is approaching 23 million, while the total death toll is above 797K. So far, governments have avoided imposing new lockdowns, but chances keep growing, which in turn, will mean a longer path towards an economic comeback.

Beyond the mentioned figures, the macroeconomic calendar was quite scarce these days. Worth noting that EU’s July inflation missed expectations monthly basis, while the core annual CPI held steady at 1.2%. In the US, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 14 surged to 1.1 million up from 971K in the previous week.

Next week will start in slow motion, as there won’t be relevant macroeconomic releases until next Wednesday when the US will publish July Durable Goods Orders. On Thursday, the country will release the second estimate of Q2 GDP, while US Federal Reserve Chief’s Powell will offer a speech. By the end of the week, the country will publish the final reading of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, and Personal Income and Personal Spending for July, including core PCE inflation.

EUR/USD technical outlook

The latest roughly 200 pips’ decline in EUR/USD could be seen as a due correction. Measuring the continued weekly advance from mid-June to the current date, the pair is trading around the 23.6% retracement of such a rally. The 38.2% retracement comes at 1.1657 and becomes a possible target for the upcoming days, should the dollar retains its strength.

The weekly chart shows that technical indicators are barely retreating from extreme overbought levels, far from confirming an upcoming decline and an interim top. In the mentioned chart, the 20 SMA has continued to advance, now heading north above the 100 SMA but still below the 200 SMA.

The daily chart, however, suggests that the current slide could extend in the next few sessions, as the pair is meant to finish the week below its 20 DMA. The larger moving averages continue heading modestly higher far below the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, keep heading firmly lower, but within neutral levels.

The first relevant support level continues to be 1.1710, a relevant week low from this August, followed by the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally at 1.1657. A break below this last could see the pair extending its slide towards the 1.1500/40 price zone. Resistances, on the other hand, came at 1.1870, ahead of the year high at 1.1965.

EUR/USD sentiment poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll shows that this slide could be the start of a steeper decline. The sentiment is bearish in the three time-frame under study although the bearish pressure eases as time goes by. 60% of the polled experts see the pair falling in the short-term, while 54% seen it down in the quarterly view. On average, the pair is seen above 1.1700 in the upcoming weeks, later falling to an average of 1.1665.

In the Overview chart, moving averages are seen flat in all cases, but worth mention that in the three-month view, most possible targets accumulate below the current level, between 1.12 and 1.16. A few exceptions that see the pair advancing beyond 1.20 partially distort the average target, but the chart shows that a dollar’s sustainable recovery may take some time.

Related Forecasts:

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Waiting for the US to improve