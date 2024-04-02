EUR/USD trades below 1.0750 following Monday's sharp decline.

Next key support for the pair is located at 1.0700.

US data and Fedspeak could drive the USD's valuation.

EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the American session on Monday and dropped to its lowest level since mid-February below 1.0750. The pair could test 1.0700 next unless it manages to stabilize above 1.0760.

The data from the US showed on Monday that the ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.3 in March from 47.8 in February. This reading showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector moved into expansion territory for the first time since September 2022. Additionally, the PMI report highlighted strengthening input price pressures.

Following the data, the probability of the Federal Reserve leaving the policy rate unchanged in June climbed above 40% from 30% before the PMI release. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals and forced EUR/USD to turn south.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.59% 0.64% 0.29% 0.41% 0.14% 0.52% 0.71% EUR -0.60% 0.05% -0.30% -0.18% -0.45% -0.08% 0.12% GBP -0.66% -0.06% -0.36% -0.23% -0.52% -0.13% 0.06% CAD -0.29% 0.31% 0.35% 0.13% -0.15% 0.22% 0.44% AUD -0.42% 0.18% 0.23% -0.14% -0.27% 0.10% 0.30% JPY -0.15% 0.47% 0.49% 0.16% 0.30% 0.38% 0.57% NZD -0.53% 0.07% 0.12% -0.22% -0.11% -0.39% 0.18% CHF -0.73% -0.12% -0.07% -0.42% -0.30% -0.58% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

On Tuesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the JOLTS Job Openings data for February, which is forecast to stay relatively unchanged below 9 million. More importantly, several Fed policymakers will be delivering speeches.

In case Fed officials leave the door open to a rate cut in June, the market positioning suggests that the USD could come under selling pressure. On the other hand, hawkish comments could provide a boost to the USD and cause EUR/USD to extend its slide.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart edged slightly higher after dropping below 30, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact after a short-lasting correction attempt. On the upside, 1.0760 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as immediate resistance. In case EUR/USD fails to reclaim this level, sellers could retain control and drag the pair lower toward 1.0700 (beginning point of the uptrend) before 1.0650 (static level from November).

If the pair manages to stabilize above 1.0760, resistances could be seen at 1.0800 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.0830 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0850 (200-period Simple Moving Average).

(This story was corrected at 08:57 GMT to say the ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.3 in March from 47.8 in February, not 48.4)