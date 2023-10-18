EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0555
- Upbeat Chinese macroeconomic data partially offset concerns about Middle East developments.
- United States Treasury bond yields stand near multi-year highs while stocks ease.
- EUR/USD retreats after another failed attempt to reconquer the 1.0600 mark.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0550 early in the American session, easing for a second consecutive day from the 1.0590 price zone. Escalating tensions in the Middle East weigh down the market sentiment and limit demand for the high-yielding Euro. United States (US) President Joe Biden arrived in Israel early on Wednesday, a brief visit to support the country on its war with Hamas, yet also look for a diplomatic solution. Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called for an oil embargo against Israel and warned about “preemptive” actions against the Zionist regime in the coming hours.
Chinese macroeconomic figures released at the beginning of the day partially offset the negative mood. The country reported that the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was up 1.3%, improving from 0.5% in the previous quarter. Industrial Production rose at an annualized pace of 4.5% in September, while Retail Sales in the same period increased by 5.5%, beating the market expectations.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar lacks momentum. It could be partially explained by weaker government bond yields, although Treasury yields hover near multi-year highs. The 10-year note currently offers 4.83%, while the 2-year note pays 5.19%. Stock markets, in the meantime, trade mainly in the red, with Wall Street’s indexes aiming to kick-start the day with modest losses.
Data-wise, the Euro Zone confirmed the September Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) at 4.3% YoY in September, while Construction Output fell 1.1% MoM in August. Across the pond, the US published MBA Mortgage Applications, down 6.9% in the week ended October 13. Also, Building Permits were down 4.4% in September, while Housing Starts were up 7% in the same month. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers will be on the wires during the American session, but their words seem unlikely to trigger relevant market movements.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair daily chart shows it trades around its opening, holding a handful of pips above a firmly bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA). The longer moving averages remain directionless, roughly 300 pips above the current level. Finally, technical indicators stand within neutral levels, the Momentum turning lower and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) consolidating around 45, skewing the risk to the downside.
The downside seems limited in the near term, according to the 4-hour chart. EUR/USD met buyers around converging 20 and 100 SMAs at 1.0545, while the 200 SMA maintains its downward slope well above the current level. Meanwhile, technical indicators hold within positive levels but turned sharply lower, reflecting strong selling interest ahead of the 1.0600 threshold.
Support levels: 1.0545 1.0495 1.0450
Resistance levels: 1.0595 1.0640 1.0685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0520, remains in negative territory
EUR/USD reached a bottom at 1.0523, marking the lowest level in two days, before rebounding towards 1.0550. However, the pair continues to trade in negative territory due to the stronger US Dollar, supported by a decline in Wall Street and higher yields.
GBP/USD consolidates modest daily losses below 1.2175
GBP/USD found support once again above the 1.2130 area and rebounded. However, the recovery was limited by the 1.2175 area. Despite UK inflation data, the pair is currently consolidating with modest daily losses due to the strength of the US Dollar.
Gold trades around $1,950 as risk aversion intensifies Premium
Gold price resumed its rally amid escalating Middle East tensions, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,962.62 a troy ounce. XAU/USD holds on to intraday gains, trading at around $1,949 mid-American session as the US Dollar got some attention on the back of plummeting stock markets.
SUI token hits all-time low after facing market manipulation claims
The native token of the Sui blockchain, SUI, touched an all-time low of $0.367 on Wednesday before some recovery. The fall came after fresh allegations of market manipulation surfaced amid a South Korean investigation, accusations that were later denied by the Sui Foundation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Despite big earnings wins, DJIA futures fall on Middle East tensions
DJIA is seeing its futures sink lower early Wednesday as tensions erupted in the Middle East following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that has killed hundreds of Palestinians.