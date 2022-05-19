Daily USD/CHF technical outlook
Last Update At 19 May 2022 01:14GMT.
Trend daily chart
Down
Daily Indicators
Easing fm o/bot
21 HR EMA
0.9903
55 HR EMA
0.9938
Trend hourlychart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Falling
13 HR RSI
30
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
One more fall b4 rebound
Resistance
0.9984 - Wed's high
0.9959 - Tue's NY high
0.9919 - Tue's low ( now res)
Support
0.9861 - Wed's low
0.9828 - May 06 low
0.9798 - Reaction high fm 0.9711
USD/CHF - 0.9871.. Despite rebounding to 0.9984 in European morning, dlr met selling n tumbled to 0.9892 in NY morning b4 ratcheting lower to session lows of 0.9861 on safe-haven chf buying on U.S. stock market rout b4 rebounding.
On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm Jan's near 6-year bottom at 0.8758 to as high as 0.9472 on the 1st day of Apr due to rally in U.S. yields suggests erratic fall fm 1.0344 (2016 peak) to retrace LT rise fm 2015 record low at 0.7360 has ended n despite subsequent 1-year long monthly sideways swings, dlr's rally abv 0.9472 in Apr to a fresh near 3-year peak of 1.0064 Mon suggests price would head to 1.0128, o/bot reading on daily indicators should cap price below 2019 peak at 1.0238 (Apr) n yield a much-needed correction in late Apr/May) . On the downside, a weekly close below 0.9873 would be 1st signal temp. top is made, risks stronger retracement twd 0.9711 b4 prospect of rebound.
Today, dlr's selloff below 0.9919 (Tue) to 0.9861 confirms recent erratic upmove has made a top at Mon's fresh near 3-year peak at 1.0064 n stronger retracement twd 0.9828 may be seen but 0.9798/00 would hold due to oversold condition. A daily close abv 0.9935/4 would risk stronger gain to 0.9980/84.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
