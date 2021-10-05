EUR/USD - 1.1615

Although yesterday's rally above previous 1.1607/10 res (now sup) to 1.1640 in New York signals recent downtrend has made a temporary low at Thursday's 14-month bottom at 1.1563, a daily close above 1.1664 needed to bring stronger retarcement to 1.1690/00 before retreat.



A daily close below 1.1607 signals correction has ended, then risk would shift to downside for weakness to 1.1583/88, break yields re-test of 1.1563 later.



Data to be released on Tuesday :

Australia AIG construction index, services PPI, trade balance, imports, exports, RBA interest rate decision, Japan Tokyo CPI, China Market Holiday.

France industrial output, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit services PMI, GDP, Germany Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, producer prices, U.K. Markit services PMI.

U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, redbook, Markit services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Canada trace balance, exports, imports and New Zealand GDT price index.