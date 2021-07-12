It is the start of earnings season for US equities, with major banks reporting this week. Let’s see how bank earnings pair up with the much anticipated CPI data on Tuesday morning.
After last week’s sudden Thursday dip and subsequent rebound on Friday to close at all-time highs in the $SPX, I hope the weekend has you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. I say that because this week could provide some elements of fireworks; given the economic data on tap and the beginning of the Q2 earnings season.
The Banks.
In the second half of last week, our analyses focused on interest rates and the banks. In case you missed it, we were specifically looking at interest rates via TLT and banks via KBE. Friday was a great day for the banks...could this be a harbinger of things to come for bank earnings?
Figure 1 - KBE S&P 500 Bank ETF January 18, 2021 - July 9, 2021, Daily Candles Source stockcharts.com
Please refer to the July 6th publication where we analyzed KBE in depth. I think there are so many reasons to like the banks here. If you are a premium subscriber, you received an alert email on Wednesday regarding some intraday trading activity and levels.
Note that the RSI(14) has not even crossed the 50 line yet. These levels could indicate that there is still time to get on board the banks ahead of earnings. Some folks are fundamentally predicting a big bank's earnings season this week.
For example, we have Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research looking for the second-best YOY quarterly gain in the last 25 years for the banks.
KBE tacked on 3.83% on Friday. If you recall, part of the reason we initially started to love the banks (KBE) was that it had pulled back over 9% from its 2021 highs; as the S&P 500 had continued to make new highs.
Putting that together with the technical action late last week and heading into earnings, it could be a great place to continue to be. We will be looking for exit levels in the coming days and weeks, with Premium Subscribers receiving the intraday alerts.
Interest Rate Action and Reaction
As banks surged on Friday ahead of earnings, interest rates rose along with them. That is part of a goldilocks scenario for banks. Has the time for banks come and the turn in interest rates along with it?
Figure 2 - Ten-Year Treasury Note Yield January 7, 2020 - July 9, 2021, Daily Candles Source stockcharts.com
Ten-year note yields rose on Friday in tandem with bank stocks. Please see the July 7th and July 8th publications for more detail on $TNX.
So far this morning, it has been a quiet session in equities and bonds. Since we have CPI data on tap for tomorrow at 8:30 AM, it is to be expected.
Our interest rate analysis led us to TLT and a potential long-term head in shoulders pattern being created. As bond yields rose on Friday, TLT fell nicely.
Figure 3 - TLT iShares 20+ Year Bond ETF July 2, 2021 - July 12, 2021, 10:35 AM, 15-Minute Candles Source stooq.com
The 15-minute candles in TLT show an exhaustion gap up to levels we were watching on Thursday; and a gap lower on Friday. Notice what may be a short-term head and shoulders pattern forming here on the intraday charts that coincides with the long-term head and shoulders pattern that we identified. I like to call this the matching pattern within the pattern. More on that another time.
This morning, we do see the equities beginning to gain a bit of steam and the bond yields dropping slightly. We have CPI data tomorrow morning, so it could be a quiet session as traders look to tomorrow's CPI release.
Are you fading the CPI data fear? Is it possible that tomorrow’s inflation data release is not so bad, and that the inflation is indeed transitory, as the Fed has spoken about on multiple occasions? I think there is a possibility of this, and it has never been a good idea to fight the Fed.
I like the idea of being long the banks and short bonds (higher interest rates) heading into tomorrow’s CPI release and this week’s bank earnings releases.
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.1850 as the dollar recovers
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850 down on the day. The dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures.
GBP/USD slides to 1.3850 as the UK may keep some restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, some 50 pips down on the day. Dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening push the pair lower. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.
XAU/USD remains depressed amid stronger USD, downside seems limited
Gold remained on the defensive heading into the North American session, albeit lacked any follow-through selling and so far, has managed to hold above the $1,800 mark.
Elon Musk tries to resuscitate Dogecoin as bears prepare for deadly attack
Dogecoin price is forming a massive bearish head-and-shoulders. Dogecoin price has been trudging for more than a month with a steady downtrend. This move fits into the larger picture of a massive bearish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.