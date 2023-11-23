AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6559
- Australian PMI shows a deterioration in November.
- Low volume amid US holidays is likely to keep price action subdued.
- The AUD/USD holds above 0.6520 and below the 200-day SMA.
The AUD/USD rose on Thursday during a quiet session with US markets closed, supported by a weaker US Dollar. The upside was limited, and consolidation is expected to continue until next week.
The Australian Judo Bank Flash Australia Composite PMI dropped in November from 47.6 to 46.4, reaching the lowest level in 27 months. The Services PMI fell to 46.3, the lowest in 26 months, and the Manufacturing PMI declined to 47.7, the lowest in 42 months.
Despite the figures, Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank, said: "Activity weakened in Australia's services and manufacturing sectors in November. Manufacturing has remained soft for most of 2023, although the sector does not appear to be slipping into recession at this stage."
The AUD/USD pair continued to move with a bullish bias despite the data, supported by a weaker US Dollar. Positive sentiment in global markets weighed on the Greenback. However, trading volume was low due to the holiday in the US. On Friday, activity is also expected to remain subdued. The US S&P Global PMIs are due.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD rose on Thursday after holding above the relevant technical support at 0.6520. It continues to trade between that level and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6590. A daily close well above that line could open the doors to further gains.
On the 4-hour chart, the price is slightly above the 20-SMA, with technical indicators favoring the downside. With limited action ahead, a decline could find support quickly around 0.6540. On the upside, 0.6570 should limit further gains. Price action appears poised to continue moving sideways around current levels ahead of the Asian session.
Support levels: 0.6545 0.6520 0.6485
Resistance levels: 0.6570 0.6590 0.6625
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
