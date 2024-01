WTI trims intraday gains above $75.00, eyes on US GDP data

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $75.15 on Thursday. WTI prices edge lower 0.37% on the day amid renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. However, a slump in US crude output, new Chinese stimulus measures, and geopolitical tensions might cap the downside of the black gold . According to the Energy Information Agency's (EIA) weekly report on Wednesday, US crude oil inventories fell by 9.233M barrels for the week ending January 19 from the previous reading of 2.493M barrels drop. A winter storm hit US oil output last week, particularly in North Dakota, the third-largest crude-producing state in the US. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will cut the amount of cash that banks are required to hold as reserves from February 5, the biggest cut for more than two years. This measure is likely to strengthen a fragile economic recovery. This, in turn, might boost WTI prices as China is the world’s largest oil importer. Meanwhile, the geopolitical risk in the Red Sea is largely already factored into prices. The United States and UK have conducted numerous rounds of airstrikes in Yemen against Houthi militants, who continue to attack shipping ships in the Red Sea. Oil traders will keep an eye on the preliminary US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q4), which is estimated to expand by 2.0%. The attention will shift to the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE) on Friday. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around WTI prices.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.