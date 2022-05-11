WTI Price Analysis: Off from day’s low as value-buying kicks in below $100.00

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • WTI has recovered intraday losses and has moved above the psychological resistance of $100.00.
  • The RSI (14) has moved into a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a neutral stance.
  • Bulls are firmer above the 20-EMA but seek more validation.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has witnessed a firmer bullish reversal after slipping below the psychological support of $100.00. The emergence of responsive buyers drove the asset higher in the Asian session.

On an hourly scale, WTI has overstepped the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $99.96. The asset has also climbed above the supply zone placed in a narrow range of $99.46-99.66, which has triggered a potential bullish reversal. The 50-period EMA at $101.74 is still trending lower and is favoring bears.

Meanwhile, the momentum oscillator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has strongly moved in the range of 40.00-60.00 from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. A firmer momentum in range shift signals a solid upside move.

For an optimal buying position, investors should wait for a pullback towards the above-mentioned supply zone. An occurrence of the same will drive the asset higher towards the 50-EMA at $101.74, followed by Tuesday’s high at $103.08.

Alternatively, bears can regain control if the asset drops below Tuesday’s low at $97.14. This will send the asset towards April 25 low at $95.07. A breach of the latter will drag the asset towards April 7 low at $93.62.

WTI hourly chart  

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 100.37
Today Daily Change 1.96
Today Daily Change % 1.99
Today daily open 98.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.34
Daily SMA50 104.17
Daily SMA100 94.24
Daily SMA200 83.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.08
Previous Daily Low 97.92
Previous Weekly High 110.33
Previous Weekly Low 99.58
Previous Monthly High 109.13
Previous Monthly Low 92.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 101.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 94.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 101.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD balances below 1.0540 ahead of US Inflation and ECB’s Lagarde

EUR/USD balances below 1.0540 ahead of US Inflation and ECB’s Lagarde

The EUR/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 1.0526-1.0538 in the Asian session. The greenback bulls are frozen now as investors are preferring to remain on the sidelines amid anxiety over the release of the US inflation.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebound approaches 1.2350 on softer USD, Brexit relief ahead of US inflation

GBP/USD rebound approaches 1.2350 on softer USD, Brexit relief ahead of US inflation

GBP/USD pares recent losses around the lowest levels since June 2020 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The cable pair prints intraday gains for the first time in five days as market sentiment consolidates amid pre-CPI caution, as well as due to mixed data/updates.

GBP/USD News

Gold rebounds towards $1,850 as DXY eases ahead of US inflation

Gold rebounds towards $1,850 as DXY eases ahead of US inflation

Gold prices recover from the lowest since February as markets brace for the all-important US inflation data during early Wednesday. The metal’s latest run-up to refresh the intraday to $1,838 takes clues from the slightly positive stock futures and China data.

Gold News

Why Shiba Inu price could sneak in a 35% rally amid the bearish market sentiment

Why Shiba Inu price could sneak in a 35% rally amid the bearish market sentiment

Shiba Inu price shows the formation of an initial range that could allow investors an opportunity to accumulate. After a bounce off stable support levels, the emerging rally is likely to push SHIB beyond the range high.

Read more

US CPI Preview: Hard core inflation to propel dollar to new highs, and two other scenarios Premium

US CPI Preview: Hard core inflation to propel dollar to new highs, and two other scenarios

Is that the peak over there? That question for mountain climbers resonates with investors, who are eager to see where inflation reaches its limits. The longer the fog continues, the longer the bloodbath in markets. For the dollar, it is a boon.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures