- WTI picks up bids to approach short-term key hurdles during the second consecutive weekly gains near 1.5-month high.
- Successful trading above two-week-old ascending trend line, upbeat RSI favor the black gold’s further upside.
- Three-month-old horizontal resistance precedes 100-DMA to guard immediate run-up.
WTI crude oil stays defensive around $80.85, despite keeping the previous day’s gains, as bulls approach important hurdles toward the north during early Friday in Asia.
In doing so, the energy benchmark braces for the second consecutive weekly gain while staying around the highest levels since early December 2022, marked on Wednesday.
That said, the black gold’s upside momentum could be witnessed by a fortnight-long ascending trend line, as well as a firmer RSI (14), not overbought.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since October 2022, near $81.30 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for Oil buyers.
Even if the quote manages to cross the $81.30 hurdle, the 100-DMA level surrounding $81.85 could challenge the energy bulls.
It’s worth noting that the tops marked on Wednesday and in early December, respectively around $82.70 and $83.30, could lure the commodity buyers on breaking the $81.85.
On the flip side, pullback moves remain elusive unless the quote stays beyond the aforementioned two-week-old support line, around $79.00 as we write.
Following that, the September 2022 low near $76.00 and the monthly bottom of $72.64 could gain the WTI bear’s attention.
To sum up, Oil remains on the buyer’s radar but the road towards the north appears bumpy.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.94
|Today Daily Change
|1.39
|Today Daily Change %
|1.75%
|Today daily open
|79.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.02
|Daily SMA50
|78.35
|Daily SMA100
|81.94
|Daily SMA200
|92.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.67
|Previous Daily Low
|79.33
|Previous Weekly High
|80.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.89
|Previous Monthly High
|83.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
