WTI Price Analysis: Braces for volatility contraction on Symmetrical Triangle formation

- A breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle will be followed by volatility expansion with volumes and wider ticks.
- The RSI (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a consolidation ahead.
- Advancing 50- and 200 EMAs add to the upside filters.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is facing barricades near the round-level resistance of $110.00. On a broader note, the oil prices are trading in a wider range of $107.93-110.95 this week. A $3 range move this week is indicating a volatility squeeze in the counter.
On a four-hour scale, oil prices are auctioning in a two-month-long Symmetrical Triangle whose ascending trendline is placed from April 11 low at $92.65 while the downward sloping trendline is plotted from March 24 high at $115.87. Usually, a symmetrical triangle formation denotes volatility contraction, which results in its expansion, displayed by rising volume and wider ticks.
The 50- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $108.92 and $105.58 respectively are scaling higher, which adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a consolidation ahead.
A sheer upside move above May 17 high at $113.18 will bolster the oil bulls and may drive the asset towards March 24 high at $115.87, followed by March 7 closing price at $118.43.
Alternatively, bears could gain dominance if the asset drops below Tuesday’s low at $107.89. This may drag the black gold towards May 19 and May 11 low at $102.95 and $98.30 respectively.
WTI four-hour chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|109.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.25
|Daily SMA50
|104.02
|Daily SMA100
|97.62
|Daily SMA200
|85.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.76
|Previous Daily Low
|108.04
|Previous Weekly High
|113.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.99
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
