- WTI rebounds from a fortnight low to snap four-week downtrend.
- 100-SMA, two-week-old support line restricts immediate downside amid sluggish oscillators.
- Buyers need validation from a convergence of previous support, weekly resistance trend lines.
WTI crude oil prices keep recovering from the $84.50 support, around $84.90 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold snaps a four-week downtrend while bouncing off the convergence of a 100-SMA and a two-week-old descending trend line.
It should, however, be noted that the sluggish RSI and MACD challenge the WTI buyers as they poke the 200-SMA hurdle, around $85.00 by the press time.
Even if the black gold crosses the $95.00 SMA resistance, a confluence of the one-week-old descending trend line and the support-turned-resistance line from September 26, around $87.00, will be a major challenge for the bulls.
Should the quote manage to stay firmer past $87.00, the monthly peak of $92.63 should gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, a downside break of the $84.50 support could quickly drag the WTI crude oil prices toward the September 30 swing high near $82.50.
Following that, the early September low near $80.90 and the $80.00 threshold may entertain the oil bears before directing them to the previous monthly low of $76.08.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|84.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.17
|Daily SMA50
|87.06
|Daily SMA100
|95.74
|Daily SMA200
|97.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.57
|Previous Daily Low
|84.29
|Previous Weekly High
|92.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.29
|Previous Monthly High
|90.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
