  • WTI crude oil prices dribble around weekly low after three-day downtrend.
  • U-turn from 21-DMA, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
  • 10-week-old descending trend line lures bears, monthly resistance line adds to the upside filters.

WTI crude oil bears await more clues as they pause around $74.80, the lowest level in a week, during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the commodity price pauses the three-day downtrend.

That said, the black gold’s sustained U-turn from the 21-DMA and bearish MACD signals keep the sellers hopeful. However, a downward-sloping trend line from late September, around $73.20 appears a tough nut to crack for the bears. Adding strength to the $73.20 support is the nearly oversold RSI line, placed at 14.

It should be noted that the previous monthly low and Tuesday’s bottom, respectively around $73.65 and $73.55, may act as immediate supports for the energy benchmark.

In a case where the quote drops below $73.20, the $73.00 round figure might act as an intermediate halt before dragging the $70.00 psychological magnet and then to the late December 2021 low near $66.15.

Alternatively, the $80.00 threshold could restrict the WTI’s recovery moves ahead of the 21-DMA hurdle surrounding $80.70.

Following that, a downward-sloping trend line from early November, near $81.70, acts as an extra filter to the north.

Overall, WTI crude oil remains on the bear’s radar but the downside room appears limited.

WTI: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.73
Today Daily Change -2.69
Today Daily Change % -3.475
Today daily open 77.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 81.64
Daily SMA50 84.27
Daily SMA100 87
Daily SMA200 96.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.74
Previous Daily Low 76.86
Previous Weekly High 83.3
Previous Weekly Low 73.66
Previous Monthly High 92.92
Previous Monthly Low 73.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 79.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 81.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 84.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 87.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD retreats from 0.6700 on downbeat Australia Q3 GDP, focus on China trade data

AUD/USD retreats from 0.6700 on downbeat Australia Q3 GDP, focus on China trade data

AUD/USD justifies the weaker-than-expected Australian GDP data as it retreats from intraday high surrounding 0.6700 after the data release during early Wednesday. The Aussie pair struggles to justify the market’s cautious optimism, mainly backed by catalysts surrounding China and the Fed.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Rising wedge, bearish MACD signals highlight 1.0420 support

EUR/USD: Rising wedge, bearish MACD signals highlight 1.0420 support

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0460 as bears keep the reins for the third consecutive day despite the market’s inaction during early Wednesday. The major currency pair trades inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.

EUR/USD News

Gold flirts with $1,765 support as risk aversion underpins US Dollar

Gold flirts with $1,765 support as risk aversion underpins US Dollar

Gold price XAU/USD remains pressured around $1,770, struggling with short-term key support during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s sour sentiment that underpinned the US Dollar’s rebound.

Gold News

Will Polygon partnering with Warner Music to launch a web3 music platform push up MATIC price?

Will Polygon partnering with Warner Music to launch a web3 music platform push up MATIC price?

Polygon is one of the foremost blockchains in the smart contract and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. It is also a leader on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) front, which is what the Warner Music Group will be leveraging to develop the first-of-its-kind music platform.

Read more

US tech leads the losses as inflation concerns remain

US tech leads the losses as inflation concerns remain

The recent pullback in global stocks has continued apace today, with tech stocks leading the decline thanks to a growing concern that inflation may be difficult to control as wages push higher. UK housebuilders are back in focus today, with the construction PMI survey collapsing to a three-month low. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures