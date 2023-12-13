WTI loses ground near $68.50 on oversupply concerns, focus on Fed policy

- WTI price faces challenges on weak demand projection due to higher interest rates.
- Crude oil prices receive pressure on oversupply concerns as the US EIA raised its forecast for the 2023 supply estimate by 300,000 bpd from the US.
- Fed is expected to keep interest rate unchanged in its last policy decision of the year.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price extends its losses following the US inflation data for November. The WTI price bids around $68.50 per barrel during the Asian session on Wednesday. The dynamics in the Oil market are indeed multifaceted. The pressure on Crude prices, driven by the expected maintenance of the Federal Reserve's current policy stance, reflects concerns over potential economic growth slowdown due to prolonged higher rates.
The adjustment in the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) forecast, raising the 2023 supply estimate by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 12.93 million bpd, reflects an evolving outlook for oil production in the United States (US). Additionally, the decision to lower the 2024 price forecast for Brent crude by $10 a barrel suggests a recalibration of expectations for future market conditions.
The OPEC+ output cut agreement faces challenges in effectively controlling supplies, and the increased forecast for US oil supply in 2023 adds to the market dynamics. Geopolitical tensions, such as the attack on a Norwegian commercial tanker by Yemen's Houthis in protest against Israel's actions, elevate the risk of supply disruptions in the Middle East.
The energy landscape is further influenced by the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where negotiators are awaiting a revised deal amid criticism of the previous version for its perceived weakness in not including a clear plan for phasing out fossil fuels.
The anticipation is building up as market participants eagerly await the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday. The expectation for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to maintain its current policy stance in the December meeting sets the stage for keen investor interest.
All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments, as they could provide valuable insights into potential changes in interest rates for the coming year. The intersection of economic data and Fed decisions could play a significant role in shaping market sentiments and influencing trading strategies in the Crude oil market.
WTI US OIL: Technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|68.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.3
|Daily SMA50
|79.25
|Daily SMA100
|81.87
|Daily SMA200
|77.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.18
|Previous Daily Low
|68.47
|Previous Weekly High
|75.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.01
|Previous Monthly High
|83.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|66.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
