- WTI has fallen nearly $4.0 per barrel to the mid-$106.00s on Monday amid risk-off flows and China demand woes.
- But technicians say WTI remains in a short-term uptrend for now.
Steep losses in the global equity space as investors continue to fret about central bank tightening, sky-high inflation and slowing global growth weighed on crude oil markets on Monday. WTI was last trading just over 3.5% lower on the day in the upper $106.00s per barrel, after reaching as high as the mid-$111.00s last week. But technicians noted that, as long as WTI can remain above its 50 and 21-Day Moving Averages in the $103.40 and $105.10 areas respectively, the recent uptrend that has been in play since the last week of April should remain in play.
New evidence of demand weakness in China is another factor cited by analysts as weighing on crude oil prices on Monday. Chinese trade data released during the Asia Pacific session showed that, while imports were up 7.0% MoM in April, they were still down 4.8% YoY for the first four months of the year. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia lowered its Official Selling Price for its Arab Light grade for delivery in June, which markets typically interpret as a sign of weaker demand. The country’s two largest cities, Shanghai and Beijing, continue to face varying degrees of lockdown as Chinese authorities continue the struggle to adhere to their zero-Covid-19 strategy.
Crude oil traders also remain focused on geopolitics as the EU nears a deal on an embargo on Russian oil imports. Such an embargo, the current proposal for which would end nearly all EU purchases of Russian crude within a few months, is likely to cause a further decline in Russian output, strategists have noted, which is likely to keep WTI supported above $100 for now. EU 27 nations need to agree unanimously on any such oil embargo deal and it may take a few more days to get reluctant countries such as Hungary to sign up.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.9
|Today Daily Change
|-3.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.33
|Today daily open
|109.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.97
|Daily SMA50
|103.91
|Daily SMA100
|93.63
|Daily SMA200
|83.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.03
|Previous Daily Low
|106.21
|Previous Weekly High
|110.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.58
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
