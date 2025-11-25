WTI Crude Oil falls as US-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace talks raise supply fears

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil retreats on Tuesday, giving back the modest gains recorded in the previous session as traders react to reports of progress on a United States (US) brokered Russia and Ukraine peace framework. At the time of writing, WTI is trading around $57.75, down nearly 1.90%, hovering close to one-month lows.

The latest weakness follows fresh headlines suggesting that Kyiv has tentatively agreed to the outline of a peace proposal that the United States has been coordinating. According to comments cited by ABC News, a US official confirmed that a Ukrainian delegation reached an understanding with Washington on the terms of a possible peace deal during talks held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Although the arrangement is not final and still carries political uncertainty, traders see the development as an early sign that sanctions could eventually be eased, raising the possibility of higher Russian crude flows over time.

Looking at the broader outlook, oversupply concerns remain a drag on sentiment. Analysts continue to expect production growth from the United States shale sector and other non-OPEC producers to exceed global demand.

At the same time, the OPEC+ policy backdrop offers little support. The group has paused output increases for the first quarter of 2026 after adding a large amount of supply earlier in the year. This has strengthened expectations that stockpiles could continue to rise as the new year approaches.

Meanwhile, expectations for interest rate cuts in the United States have resurfaced after dovish-leaning commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. In theory, this could support fuel demand, but traders appear more focused on supply developments and peace process headlines for now.