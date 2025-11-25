WTI Crude Oil falls as US-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace talks raise supply fears
- WTI moves lower as traders react to progress on a US brokered Russia and Ukraine peace framework.
- Reports suggest Kyiv has agreed to the outline of a possible deal during talks in Abu Dhabi.
- Oversupply worries and rising stockpile expectations continue to weigh on sentiment.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil retreats on Tuesday, giving back the modest gains recorded in the previous session as traders react to reports of progress on a United States (US) brokered Russia and Ukraine peace framework. At the time of writing, WTI is trading around $57.75, down nearly 1.90%, hovering close to one-month lows.
The latest weakness follows fresh headlines suggesting that Kyiv has tentatively agreed to the outline of a peace proposal that the United States has been coordinating. According to comments cited by ABC News, a US official confirmed that a Ukrainian delegation reached an understanding with Washington on the terms of a possible peace deal during talks held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Although the arrangement is not final and still carries political uncertainty, traders see the development as an early sign that sanctions could eventually be eased, raising the possibility of higher Russian crude flows over time.
Looking at the broader outlook, oversupply concerns remain a drag on sentiment. Analysts continue to expect production growth from the United States shale sector and other non-OPEC producers to exceed global demand.
At the same time, the OPEC+ policy backdrop offers little support. The group has paused output increases for the first quarter of 2026 after adding a large amount of supply earlier in the year. This has strengthened expectations that stockpiles could continue to rise as the new year approaches.
Meanwhile, expectations for interest rate cuts in the United States have resurfaced after dovish-leaning commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. In theory, this could support fuel demand, but traders appear more focused on supply developments and peace process headlines for now.
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Author
Vishal Chaturvedi
FXStreet
I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.