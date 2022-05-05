WTI briefly hits more than one-month highs above $110 with focus on EU’s Russian oil embargo and OPEC+

- WTI rallied above $110 to hit its highest levels in over a month on Thursday, though has since dropped back.
- Traders are citing the EU’s Russia oil embargo plan and OPEC+’s decision to stick to their usual ouput hike policy as supportive.
Oil prices rallied for a second straight session on Thursday, with front-month WTI futures briefly hitting their highest levels in more than one month above the $110 ber barrel mark before more recently pulling back closer to $109.00. At current levels, WTI is still more than $1.50 higher on the day. Market commentators cited concerns about a further drop in Russian output in the months ahead as the EU nears agreement on a plan that would phase out all Russian oil imports within six months.
A French official on Thursday said they were confident a deal would be reached by the end of the week, with the EU proposal facing pushback from the likes of Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria. Market commentators also cited OPEC+’s decision on Thursday to continue their current policy of raising output quotas by 432K barrels per day each month as supportive for the crude oil complex. OPEC+ has been under pressure by major oil-consuming nations to increase output at a faster pace.
Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent harsh Western sanctions response, the outlook for near-term OPEC+ supply increases was poor, with a number of the group’s smaller producers struggling to keep pace with output quota hikes. A recent Reuters survey revealed the group’s adherence to its supply cut pact stood at over 160% last month and this is expected to rise as Russian production further suffers in the months ahead.
“The oil market has not fully priced in the potential of an EU oil embargo, so higher crude prices are to be expected in the summer months if it's voted into law,” an analyst at Rysted Energy said on Thursday. “The planned EU oil embargo represents a massive logistical challenge for oil markets,” another analyst said.
For now, then, WTI prices above/around $110 seem to make sense and bears will be eyeing a potential test of late March highs in the $116.00s. But traders would do well to also remain cognizant of downside risks presented by the evolving lockdown situation in China, with the country still pursuing a zero Covid strategy. Beijing continues to struggle to contain a Covid-19 outbreak and has been extending restrictions as infection rates (though still low) continue to rise. Local press suggests that the situation in Shanghai has been improving, however.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.55
|Today Daily Change
|2.96
|Today Daily Change %
|2.78
|Today daily open
|106.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.76
|Daily SMA50
|103.26
|Daily SMA100
|92.89
|Daily SMA200
|83.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.64
|Previous Daily Low
|102.04
|Previous Weekly High
|107.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.07
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades at lowest level in nearly two years below 1.2400
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in nearly two years below 1.2400. The renewed dollar strength on surging US Treasury bond yields and the Bank of England's (BOE) gloomy growth outlook fuel the pair's upside on Thursday.
EUR/USD stays deep in red near 1.0550
EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday as the greenback continues to erase the losses it suffered during the FOMC press conference on Wednesday. The risk-averse market environment and the more-than-3% increase in the 10-year US yield provide a boost to the dollar.
Gold retreats below $1,900 as US yields push higher
Gold has lost its recovery momentum and erased a large portion of its daily gains in the early American session on Thursday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 3% on the day, XAU/USD is edging lower toward $1,890.
Luxury fashion brand Gucci to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Shiba Inu as payment
In a pro-crypto move, high-end Italian fashion brand Gucci has revealed plans to accept payment in ten cryptocurrencies and five stablecoins. The fashion giant plans to extend its services to 111 stores in North America.
What to expect from Block Q1 results?
Square – sorry make that Block (SQ) – earnings are out after the close on Thursday. Investors will look for clues on whether it is time to reenter the high-growth name which has seen its stock price fall sharply in 2022.