When is the BoC monetary policy decision and how could it affect USD/CAD?

BoC Monetary Policy Decision – Overview
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Wednesday at 14:00 GMT. The Canadian central bank is widely expected to leave the overnight interest rate unchanged at 4.5% for the second straight meeting. Most analysts say the central bank will need more time to assess how the economy responds to the eight rate hikes it has delivered over the past year. Hence, the focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement, which will also include the updated economic projections,
and the post-meeting press conference at 15:00 GMT.
Dhwani Mehta, Senior Analyst and Asian Session Manager at FXStreet, explains: The BoC’s view to stay on hold this month is backed by cooling inflation. The country’s annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate fell to 5.2% in February, marking the second month in a row inflation came in lower than forecast, as supply chains recover and commodity prices moderate. It’s worth noting that the monthly data shows inflation is actually closing on the Bank’s inflation target of 2%.
How Could It Affect USD/CAD?
The USD/CAD pair gains some positive traction on Wednesday and moves back closer to the 1.3500 psychological mark amid some repositioning trade ahead of the key central bank event risk. Given that the markets are already expecting the BoC to keep rates unchanged, the announcement is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus to the major and is likely to be overshadowed by the US CPI-inspired volatility. That said, the near-term policy outlook should influence the Canadian Dollar and allow traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.
From a technical perspective, any subsequent recovery beyond the 1.3500 mark is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.3525-1.3530 region. A convincing breakthrough the latter will trigger a short-covering move and assist the USD/CAD pair to reclaim the 1.3600 round-figure mark. Spot prices could climb further to the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3660-1.3665 horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance.
On the flip side, bearish traders need to wait for a sustained break below an upward sloping trend-line extending from the August 2022 swing low. This is closely followed by the very important 200-day Simple Moving (SMA), currently around the 1.3400-1.3390 region. Some follow-through selling will confirm a fresh breakdown and make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 1.3315 intermediate support en route to the 1.3300 mark and the 1.3270-1.3265 horizontal zone.
Key Notes
• Bank of Canada Preview: Sitting on the sidelines amid looming recession risks
• BoC Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, staying on the sidelines
• USD/CAD Analysis: Holds above ascending trend-line, 200 DMA ahead of key data/event risks
About the BoC Interest Rate Decision
BoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Canada. If the BoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CAD. Likewise, if the BoC has a dovish view on the Canadian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.