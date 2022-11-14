- USDJPY snaps two-day downtrend but struggles to defend buyers around 11-week low.
- 2.5-month-old horizontal area challenges buyers amid bearish MACD.
- Oversold RSI restricts immediate downside around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
USDJPY bulls struggle to keep the reins around the lowest levels since late August, despite positing the first daily gains in three around 139.15 during early Monday.
In doing so, the yen pair bounces off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s August-October upside, also known as the “golden ratio”. Also underpinning the current rebound are the oversold RSI (14) conditions.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since late August, around 140.25-40, guards the immediate upside of the USDJPY pair. Additionally challenging the pair buyers is the 100-DMA hurdle surrounding 140.80.
In a case where the quote remains firmer past 140.80, the support-turned-resistance line from early August, near 144.40, will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, a daily closing below the stated golden ratio, around 138.65, could trigger a fresh bout of selling.
Following that, the early August swing high around 135.60 could test the USDJPY bears before directing them to August month’s low near 130.40.
Overall, USDJPY remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest corrective bounce.
USDJPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|138.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.07
|Daily SMA50
|145.39
|Daily SMA100
|140.77
|Daily SMA200
|132.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.49
|Previous Daily Low
|138.47
|Previous Weekly High
|147.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.47
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.3
