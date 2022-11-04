USDCAD prints mild losses while retreating from a fortnight top.

Sustained break of key DMAs, impending bull cross on MACD favor buyers.

Bears need validation from 1.3500 to retake control.

USDCAD pares recent gains around a two-week high during Friday’s sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair retreats from a short-term key horizontal resistance area, declining to 1.3730 by the press time.

However, the receding bearish signals from MACD and a successful break of the 21-DMA keep the USDCAD buyers hopeful unless the quote stays beyond the stated DMA support near 1.3700.

Even if the quote declines below 1.3700, a convergence of the 50-DMA and lows marked since late October offers a tough nut to crack for the USDCAD bears around 1.3500.

That said, the 1.3610 level and an upward-sloping trend line from early August, close to 1.3320 at the latest, act as additional downside filters to watch during the pair’s further downside.

Meanwhile, recovery moves need to provide a daily closing beyond the 1.3825 level to enable the USDCAD bulls to question the yearly high, currently around 1.3980.

Following that, the 1.4000 round figure may act as an additional resistance to watch for the pair buyers before targeting the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the pair’s September-October moves, near 1.4130.

USDCAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3741
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.3746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3707
Daily SMA50 1.3486
Daily SMA100 1.3201
Daily SMA200 1.2958
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3808
Previous Daily Low 1.3683
Previous Weekly High 1.3774
Previous Weekly Low 1.3496
Previous Monthly High 1.3978
Previous Monthly Low 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.376
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3731
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3683
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.362
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3557
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3809
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3871
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3934

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

