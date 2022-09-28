- USD/TRY finally trespasses the 18.50 region to a new record high.
- The rally in the dollar keeps the upside pressure well in place in the pair.
- Next on tap in Türkiye comes the Economic Confidence Index (Thursday).
Extra depreciation in the lira sustains another uptick in USD/TRY to the area above 18.50 on Wednesday.
USD/TRY now looks to CPI
USD/TRY extends the march north on the back of the unabated rally in the greenback, which in turn appears well underpinned by investors’ repricing of the Fed’s tightening plans.
Nothing scheduled data wise in Türkiye on Wednesday should leave the attention to Thursday’s release of the Economic Sentiment Index for the month of September ahead of the key publication of inflation figures gauged by the CPI on Monday.
On the latter, finmin N.Nebati said earlier in the week that inflation pressures will start to ease towards year-end. His comments fell in line with those from President Erdogan made in previous days, who said prices would drop to “reasonable” levels by February 2023.
It is worth recalling that Ankara’s hopes of taming inflation are based on an economic programme that prioritizes low interest rates to support exports, production and investment, all aimed at restoring the current account surplus.
What to look for around TRY
USD/TRY keeps its move upwards well and sound, surpassing the key 18.50 level to clinch another all-time peak on Wednesday.
So far, price action around the Turkish lira is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy and commodity prices - which are directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine - the broad risk appetite trends and the Fed’s rate path in the next months.
Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating (despite rising less than forecast in July and August), real interest rates remain entrenched well in negative territory and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remains omnipresent.
In addition, the lira is poised to keep suffering against the backdrop of Ankara’s plans to prioritize growth (via higher exports and tourism revenue) and the improvement in the current account.
Key events in Türkiye this week: Economic Confidence Index (Thursday) – Trade Balance (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress of the government’s scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.73% at 18.5119 and faces the next hurdle at 18.5375 (all-time high September 28) followed by 19.00 (round level). On the downside, a break below 18.0197 (55-day SMA) would expose 17.8590 (weekly low August 17) and finally 17.7586 (monthly low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances beyond 0.9600 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh daily high above 0.9600 in the early American session on Wednesday. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback amid improving market mood seems to be fueling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD extends recovery toward 1.0700 in volatile session
Following an initial spike to 1.0850 on BoE's intervention in gilt markets, GBP/USD lost nearly 300 pips. With the dollar losing its strength after Wall Street's opening bell, however, the pair rose toward 1.0700 and erased a large portion of its daily losses.
Gold rebounds above $1,650 as US yields retreat
Gold gathered bullish momentum and recovered above $1,650 from the multi-year-low it touched at $1,615. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down over 2% on the day following the BoE's intervention in the gilt market, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Where Bitcoin, Ethereum prices are headed as correlation with S&P 500 declines
A mysterious Bitcoin whale moved a large volume of BTC that was dormant for a decade. Amidst the breaking correlation between Bitcoin and S&P 500, analysts are bearish on BTC.
AAPL to open lower on production reports
Apple looks to open lower on Wednesday as reports surface over production of the new iPhone 14. Hopes had been high that the new iPhone would provide a stimulus going into Q3 earnings, but now it appears that may not follow through.