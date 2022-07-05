- USD/TRY remains on the front for the fourth consecutive day.
- An upward sloping trend line from late May favors buyers.
- Two-month-old previous support line adds to the upside filters.
USD/TRY extends the previous week’s rebound while portraying the four-day uptrend as buyers attack the 10-DMA hurdle surrounding 16.85 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
The recovery moves also take clues from the recently firmer RSI (14), as well as an upward sloping support line from May 23, around 16.60 by the press time.
However, the bearish MACD signals join the immediate DMA hurdle to test the upside momentum around 16.85.
In a case where USD/TRY rises past 16.85, the previous support line from May 05, close to $17.20, could challenge the pair buyers before directing them to the yearly high marked in May around 17.50.
Meanwhile, pullback moves could aim for the 16.60 support retest before the latest swing low surrounding 16.10.
Also likely to challenge the USD/TRY bears is the 16.00 threshold, a break of which could signal the pair’s further downside targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of May-June upside, near 15.77.
To sum up, USD/TRY remains on the upward trajectory but the bulls need to justify their strength.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
