USD/MXN floats around 16.84, struggles to halt a losing streak amid improved US Dollar

- USD/MXN attempts to hold a four-day losing streak on the improved US Dollar.
- The Dovish remarks from the Fed’s Bostic contributed to downward pressure on the US Dollar.
- Mexico’s Consumer Confidence improves to 47.2 from the previous reading of 46.9.
USD/MXN grapples to snap its losing streak that began on January 3, hovering near 16.84 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The USD/MXN pair faced downward pressure following remarks from Atlanta Fed President Raphael W. Bostic.
President Bostic's commentary on the decline in inflation, coupled with his expectation of two quarter-point cuts by the end of 2024, contributed to a negative sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD) against the Mexican Peso (MXN). Additionally, his mention of the US being on the path to achieving 2% inflation and the goal to remain on that path suggests a cautious approach to monetary policy.
Moreover, US Fed Governor Michelle W. Bowman mentioned the possibility that inflation could fall further with the policy rate held steady indicating a watchful stance. Bowman's observation that the current policy stance appears sufficiently restrictive aligns with a sentiment that central banks are carefully evaluating the appropriate balance between supporting economic growth and managing inflationary pressures.
Governor Bowman’s view emphasizes the need for patience and a data-dependent approach. The acknowledgment that it might eventually become appropriate to lower the Fed's policy rate if inflation falls closer to the 2% target suggests a potential willingness to adjust policy settings in response to changing economic conditions.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retraces its recent losses registered on Monday, trading near 102.40. The improved US Treasury yields provide support to underpinning the US Dollar with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.38% and 4.04%, respectively, by the press time.
The latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico (INEGI) provides insights into consumer sentiment in the country. The improvement in Consumer Confidence for December, improving to 47.2 from the previous reading of 46.9, suggests a positive shift in the perception of economic conditions among Mexican consumers.
However, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Confidence slightly reduced to 46.8 from the previous reading of 47.3. This adjustment considers seasonal variations that could impact consumer sentiment. Tuesday's release of Headline Inflation data will be closely watched by traders as it can offer additional impetus for price movements in Mexico.
USD/MXN: important levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.8458
|Today Daily Change
|0.0156
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|16.8302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0477
|Daily SMA50
|17.2584
|Daily SMA100
|17.4117
|Daily SMA200
|17.4159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.9111
|Previous Daily Low
|16.7842
|Previous Weekly High
|17.1036
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.867
|Previous Monthly High
|17.5653
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.8611
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.8326
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.8626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7725
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.7149
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.8995
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.9688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.0265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
