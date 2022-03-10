USD/MXN finds support at 20.85, rises to 21.05

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Recovery of the Mexican peso versus the US dollar losses momentum after reaching three-day highs.
  • Dollar posts mixed results amid a deterioration in market sentiment.
  • USD/MXN key support at 20.85 and 20.75.

The USD/MXN is rising on Thursday after falling sharply on Wednesday from the highest level in three months near 21.50. The correction found support at 20.85. As of writing the pair is hovering around 21.00.

After the release of US economic data, USD/MXN peaked on Thursday at 21.06 and then pulled back. The move back under 21.00 continued even amid a decline in equity prices and despite higher US yields. The Dow Jones falls 1.38% and the Nasdaq 2.27%. Crude oil prices are up, but off lows.

The war in Ukraine continues to be the key driver. Regarding economic data, US inflation reached 7.9% (annual) the highest level since 1982. Next week, the Federal Reserve will likely rise interest rates.

The trend in USD/MXN is bullish. A consolidation above 21.10 would expose the next resistance at 21.30. A decline under 20.80 should alleviate the bullish pressure, while under 20.70 (horizontal support and 20-day Simple Moving Average) the bias should change to neutral.

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.9257
Today Daily Change 0.0101
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 20.9156
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.5769
Daily SMA50 20.5452
Daily SMA100 20.6824
Daily SMA200 20.3926
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.3972
Previous Daily Low 20.8581
Previous Weekly High 20.9716
Previous Weekly Low 20.319
Previous Monthly High 20.7904
Previous Monthly Low 20.1571
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.1912
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.7168
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.5179
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.1777
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.2558
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.596
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.7949

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

