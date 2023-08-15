- US Retail Sales for July surpass expectations, buoyed by Amazon’s Prime Day, pushing core sales up by 1%.
- New York Fed’s Manufacturing Index sees a surprising dip, while Kashkari comments on inflation concerns and economic resilience.
- Despite the Greenback’s strength, interest rate differential may limit USD/MXN’s rally, with risk aversion playing a potential role.
USD/MXN climbs in the North American session by more than 0.40% as the Greenback stages a recovery, spurred by solid economic data from the United States (US) igniting rate jitters. Hence, the USD/MXN advanced to new weekly highs, exchanging hands at 17.1181.
Greenback’s rally spurred by robust Retail Sales and rate hike expectations; USD/MXN eyes stability above 17.0000
Market sentiment remains downbeat, as reflected by Wall Street printing losses. Retail Sales in the US exceeded estimates of 0.4% on a monthly basis, with July sales expanding by 0.7%, propelled by Amazon’s Prime Day. Excluding Autos, also called core retail sales, jumped 1%, crushing estimates of 0.4%. Core Retail Saeles correspond most closely with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) consumer spending component.
Other data from the US Department of Labor showed that Import and Export Prices rose above estimates. At the same time, the New York Federal Reserve revealed its Manufacturing Index plunged to -19, exceeding projections of -1, after business conditions improved in July.
In the meantime, US Treasury bond yields paired their earlier gains, with the US 10-year Treasury note yield standing at 4.187% after touching a high of 4.274%, while the US Dollar reversed some of its earlier gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of rivals,
In the meantime, Minnesota’s Fed President Neil Kashkari is crossing the wires, expressing he feels that inflation is still too high, despite feeling good about the progress while noting uncertainty about whether the Fed has done enough or needs to do more. He added US central bank officials are surprised by the economy’s resilience.
Even though market participants remain skeptical about another rate hike by the Fed, expectations stay at 32.2% for November’s monetary policy meeting, higher than a week ago’s 28% chances.
Given the backdrop, the USD/MXN might remain above the 17.0000 price level; even though the Mexican Peso (MXN) has been under pressure, the interest rate differential benefits the emerging market currency. That would put a lid on USD/MXN’s rally, and if the pair is to edge higher, it could do it steadily unless risk-aversion triggers outflows from riskier assets.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
As of writing, the USD/MXN spot price is above the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at 17.0171 and 17.1234, which could pave the way for further upside. Even though it looks like the exotic currency pair achieved a bottom, USD/MXN buyers must reclaim the May 17 daily low-turned resistance at 17.4038, which could pave the way to test the 100-day EMA at 17.4605 before challenging 17.5000. Otherwise, further downside is expected below the psychological 17.0000 level, with the year-to-date (YTD) low lingering around 16.6238.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1278
|Today Daily Change
|0.0750
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|17.0528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9507
|Daily SMA50
|17.0476
|Daily SMA100
|17.4705
|Daily SMA200
|18.2382
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1371
|Previous Daily Low
|16.9663
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.9101
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.0718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.0315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.9671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.8813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.7963
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1378
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.3086
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Low liquidity exposes BTC and crypto markets to manipulation
Bitcoin price has broken from consolidation, sliding south as cryptocurrency market players decry a shrinking volatility. The same goes for Ethereum price, which is closely correlated to BTC, with an almost similar price pattern over the last few weeks.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.