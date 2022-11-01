- USD/JPY bounces off intraday low during the first daily fall in three.
- 10-DMA restricts immediate declines amid sluggish yields.
- BOJ’s stealth intervention, mixed concerns over Fed triggered earlier pullback.
- US ISM, S&P Global Manufacturing PMIs will precede FOMC to direct traders, bulls are likely to keep the reins.
USD/JPY pares intraday losses, the first in three days, around 148.40-45 during early Tuesday morning in Europe.
The yen pair dropped notably during the initial Asian session amid headlines from Japan, as well as due to the US dollar’s retreat and sluggish Treasury bond yields. However, the cautious mood ahead of the key US PMI and Wednesday’s all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) challenges the bears of late.
“Japan's currency interventions have been stealth operations in order to maximize the effects of its forays into the market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, after the government spent a record $43 billion supporting the yen last month,” reported Reuters. The news also mentioned that Japanese officials remain tight-lipped on exactly when they intervened in the market in October. Full details of their actions will not be available until quarterly intervention data is published. The July-September data is expected to be released early this month.
It’s worth noting that the recently softer US data pushed US dollar traders to weigh on Fed’s announcements, given the already priced-in 75 bps rate hike. Also keeping the quote’s upside intact could halt the US Treasury yields’ run-up and mixed comments from US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. That said, the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for October came in at 45.2 and -19.4 versus 47.0 and -15.0 expected respectively.
“US President Joe Biden on Monday called on oil and gas companies to use their record profits to lower costs for Americans and increase production, or pay a higher tax rate, as he battles high pump prices with elections coming in a week,” said Reuters. On the other hand, Russia’s Putin said he can set up a gas hub in Turkey ‘quite quickly’ and was sure gas contracts will be signed. The Russian leader also added that there will be many in Europe who want to do so.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain sluggish near 4.05% but the equity futures print mild gains amid hopes of easing energy prices, as well as inflation.
Moving on, headlines surrounding the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next moves will be important for the USD/JPY pair traders to watch for fresh directions. Also important will the October month’s ISM Manufacturing PMI and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for the US. It should be noted, however, that the yen pair is likely to remain firmer amid the wide divergence between the monetary policies of the Fed and the BOJ.
Also read: Federal Reserve Preview: Dollar buying opportunity? Why Powell is unlikely to cement a pivot
Technical analysis
A clear bounce off the 10-DMA support surrounding 148.00 defends USD/JPY bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|148.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.26
|Daily SMA50
|144.1
|Daily SMA100
|139.82
|Daily SMA200
|131.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.85
|Previous Daily Low
|147.54
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.11
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
