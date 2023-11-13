USD/JPY recovers from sudden plunge, on Japanese authorities intervention threats

- USD/JPY experienced a significant drop, losing 67 pips rapidly, before stabilizing around 151.52, slightly up by 0.03%.
- Japanese Producer Price Index data showed a contraction, justifying the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy.
- Traders are now focusing on the US CPI data release on Tuesday, which is expected to show a slight moderation in inflation rates.
The USD/JPY paired some of its earlier losses after plunging 67 pips in the last hour to a daily low of 151.20 amid the lack of news and reiterating comments of Japanese authorities that FX moves are undesirable and reflect fundamentals. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY hovers at around 151.52, gaining some 0.03%.
USD/JPY sees a sharp but brief drop, recovers as market digests US inflation expectations and Japanese economic data
The US economic docket released the New York Fed Inflation Expectations survey, with data showing American households estimating inflation for one year at 3.6% in October, below last month’s 3.7%, while for a five-year, dipped to 2.7% from 2.8%. After the data, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six peers, dropped from 105.77 to 105.69, while Wall Street pares some of its earlier losses.
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook crossed the newswires but failed to provide any monetary policy hints. USD/JPY traders brace for Tuesday's November 14 release of inflation figures, with traders expecting the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 3.3% YoY from a previous 3.7%, and core CPI at 4.1%, from 4.1%.
Meanwhile, the USD/JPY plunged from around 151.88 daily high toward 151.20 at around 15:01 GMT, with the move halting at around 15:07 GMT at 151.20 as buyers entered the markets, lifting the exchange rate towards the current spot price.
During the Asian session, Japanese data showed that the Producer Price Index contracted 0.4% MoM in October, below estimates of a 0% reading and September’s 0.2% shrinkage. Annually-based data dipped to 0.8% from 2.2% in September.
Following the data, Japan Finance Minister Suzuki said that “sudden Forex moves are undesirable,” adding that “should be determined by fundamentals.”
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Following a probable intervention, the USD/JPY is forming a ‘spinning top,’ and a ‘double top’ chart pattern could be emerging, though a break of the latest cycle low, seen at 149.18, is crucial to pave the way for a pullback. For that outcome, sellers must step in and drag prices below the Tenkan-Sen at 150.55, followed by the Senkou-Span A and the Kijun-Sen, each at 150.25 and 150.00, respectively. Once cleated, up next would be the 149.00 figure and the November 3 cycle low at 149.18.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|151.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.23
|Daily SMA50
|149.12
|Daily SMA100
|146.17
|Daily SMA200
|140.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.6
|Previous Daily Low
|151.22
|Previous Weekly High
|151.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.35
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
