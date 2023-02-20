USD/JPY prints mild gains above 134.00 as sour sentiment, Fed concerns joins firmer yields

- USD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high, reverses the pullback from nine-week top.
- Yields rally to two-month high as upbeat US data joins firmer Fed speak.
- Geopolitical concerns about China, Russia and North Korea recently weigh on sentiment.
- Off in the US, Canada restrict immediate moves amid a light calendar.
USD/JPY refreshes intraday high near the mid-134.00s as it picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from a multi-day high during early Monday. In doing so, the Yen pair portrays the broad US Dollar strength amid mildly downbeat sentiment and the holidays in the US and Canada.
That said, geopolitical concerns about China, North Korea and Russia have recently weighed on the market sentiment, even if the light calendar and absence of US/Canadian traders restrict the momentum.
During the weekend, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward Japan and renewed the fears that the hermit kingdom is up to something serious that can endanger the global economy, mainly due to the nature of the missiles fired as they both were termed as tactical nuclear attack weapons.
On the same line, the latest meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat Wang Yi seemed to have failed in restoring the US-China ties. The reason could be linked to a Chinese diplomat’s comments saying that the US must change course and repair the damage done to Sino-US ties by indiscriminate use of force. On the same line, US ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Sunday that China would cross a “red line” if the country decided to provide lethal military aid to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Elsewhere, better-than-forecast prints of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales followed the previously flashed upbeat readings of employment and output data and propelled the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar. On the same line could be the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and the risk-negative catalysts mentioned above.
That said, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman recently said, “We are seeing a lot of inconsistent data in economic conditions,” as reported by Reuters. On the contrary, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that they are seeing some progress on inflation with demand normalizing, as reported by Reuters.
It should be noted that the mixed bias for the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) new monetary policy board and chatters of higher inflation in Japan seem to put a floor under the Yen.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses even as Wall Street closed mixed. It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since early November in the last week and helped the DXY to print a three-week uptrend.
Looking forward, Japan’s National Core Inflation numbers will join the second reading of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product to direct immediate USD/JPY moves. However, major attention will be given to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY pair’s successful trading above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 133.80 by the press time, keeps USD/JPY buyers to aim for December 2022 peak surrounding 138.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|134.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.28
|Daily SMA50
|131.95
|Daily SMA100
|137.65
|Daily SMA200
|136.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.11
|Previous Daily Low
|133.82
|Previous Weekly High
|135.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.27
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes day high above 0.6880 as PBoC keeps LPR unchanged
The AUD/USD pair has refreshed its day’s high above 0.6880 in the Asian session as the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has kept the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged. The one-year LPR has kept stable at 3.65% and the five-year LPR is unchanged at 4.30%.
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0630-15 support area
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0680-75 as it reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce during early Monday. In doing so, the Euro pair retreats from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its January-February upside moves.
Gold skids below $1,840 as geopolitical tensions dampen market mood
Gold price has slipped to near $1,837.90 after delivering a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of around $1,844.00. The precious metal has been offered amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the United States and China and the launch of projectiles from North Korea near Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
Dogecoin: Do the bears have the upper hand?
Dogecoin's price is up 5% on the week, but there are barriers it needs to overcome to justify a bullish bias. Bulls have found resistance near the $0.10 barrier for almost six weeks, with prices failing to produce a candlestick close above the psychological level on the weekly timeframe.
Fed minutes and RBNZ decision coming up
Investors will receive another dose of crucial data releases next week that can fuel FX volatility. The highlight will be the minutes of the last FOMC meeting, where there’s a risk that policymakers strike a different tone than Powell did back then.