- USD/JPY is advancing some 0.03% as the Asian session begins on cooler-than-estimated FOMC minutes.
- The USD/JPY retraced towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement, before
- The major might extend its uptrend once buyers reclaim 135.50.
The USD/JPY grinds high as Wall Street closes, though retraced from weekly highs reached just above the 50-day EMA, at around 135.49, but FOMC’s minutes tumbled the pair towards the 135.00 figure before the NY close. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 135.06.
US equities were lower on Wednesday, portraying risk aversion. The greenback weakened but held to gains against its counterpart’s safe-haven peers, and per the US Dollar Index, recorded modest gains of 0.16%, at 106.645.
Also read: FOMC minutes: Rate would have to reach a ‘sufficiently restrictive’ level to control inflation
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY remains upward biased, despite retracing from daily highs. The break above the confluence of a downslope-trendline and the 20-day EMA opened the door for additional gains, further reinforced by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) just crossing above 50, a bullish signal. A decisive break above the 50-day EMA at 135.38 would open the door for further upside, being the first target, the July 27 daily high at 137.46.
In the shorter time-frame, as I wrote in yesterday’s article, “ … the major might print a leg down before resuming the higher-time frame uptrend towards 135.00 and beyond.” On Wednesday, the USD/JPY printed a leg down, towards the 200-hour EMA, just above the 50% Fibonacci retracement around 133.90, and resumed the uptrend. However, it faced sold resistance at 135.49 and consequently fell towards the 135.00 figure, ahead of Thursday’s Asian session open.
However, the USD/JPY is neutral-to-upward biased, and the first resistance will be the August 17 high at 135.49. Break above will expose 136.00, followed by the July daily high at 136.57.
USD/JPY Hourly chart
Also read: USD/JPY Price Analysis: Soars and reclaims 134.00, eyeing 135.00
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|134.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.64
|Daily SMA50
|135.38
|Daily SMA100
|131.56
|Daily SMA200
|123.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.69
|Previous Daily Low
|132.95
|Previous Weekly High
|135.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.73
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressured around 0.6940 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair trades near a weekly low of 0.6910, down on Wednesday as investors weigh dismal Australian data and mounting recession concerns. Employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD ticks higher with FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD ticked north following the release of the Federal Reserve’s document but remains subdued below the 1.0200 figure. US policymakers unanimously agreed to hike rates by 75 bps, seeing a slowing pace of hikes at some point.
Gold reverses Fed Minutes inspired gains, $1,735 in focus
Gold remains pressured around two-week low, down for the fourth consecutive day. Fed Minutes signalled policymakers’ support for restrictive rates despite suggesting a retreat from faster rate hike before long. US data, economic fears added to the market’s favor for the US dollar, weighing on XAU/USD.
Shiba Inu on fire, another price rally around the corner?
Shiba is closer to its breakout according to analysts. While declining trade volume and inflows to SHIB are typical of a bearish trend reversal, analysts remain bullish on SHIB. They predict recovery after the meme coin yielded nearly 50% gains within a week.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!