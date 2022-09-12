The hourly charts show that the price is correcting from the prior bullish rally and is filling the wick left behind by the prior bearish hourly bar. A continuation lower in the Tokyo session will complete a move to the neckline of the W-formation. This is the first defence on the way into the daily 38.2% Fibonacci targets near 141.50.

The daily harmonic pattern is bearish and the price is starting to chip away at the trendline support following a deceleration of the bullish impulse. The 38.2% Fibonacci should be an important level of support for the sessions ahead should bears maintain control below 142.75.

USD/JPY is being pressured ahead of the Tokyo open as it moves below the upper quarter level of the 142 area. The bears are engaging and have their sights on a correction towards the hourly W-formation support and then a key trendline support thereafter. The following illustrates the bearish thesis across both the daily and hourly time frames.

