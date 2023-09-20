- USD/JPY trades cautiously at 147.75, just off its YTD high, as traders await the Fed’s monetary policy decision.
- US Dollar Index dropped 0.36% to 104.82 amid falling Treasury yields, adding pressure on the Greenback ahead of the Fed meeting.
- Fears of Japanese FX intervention rise, with comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and former Japanese Vice Minister Takehiko Nakao fueling uncertainty.
The USD/JPY remains subdued early in the North American session as traders brace for the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. Also, risks of an intervention by Japanese authorities in the Forex markets refrain buyers from opening fresh positions. At the time of writing, the pair exchanges hands at 147.75 after printing a new year-to-date (YTD) high of 148.16
Markets await Fed’s hawkish hold as Japanese authorities hint at currency intervention
USD/JPY price action remains flat, with traders waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Co. The markets expect a hawkish hold by the Fed, though the Greenback (USD) remains pressured, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at 104.82, dropping 0.36%. One reason behind the move is US Treasury bond yields, which are dropping, after hitting multi-year highs on Tuesday.
Besides delivering its rate decision, the Fed would update its economic projections for the rest of the year and 2024 and 2025. Investors must be keen to scrutinize their economic forecasts, which could add more volatility besides the headline. Downward revisions for the Federal Fund Rates (FFR) could be seen as a dovish reaction by the central bank. Meanwhile, keeping them unchanged could add to the mantra of maintaining rates “higher for longer.”
Aside from this theme, investors’ fear of a “possible” intervention by Japanese authorities is gaining traction. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she could understand Japanese authorities’ currency intervention if it was to control volatility.
In the meantime, a former Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs in Japan, Takehiko Nakao, said the Bank of Japan should ditch its ultra-loose monetary policy and that Japan could intervene in the FX markets to support the Yen.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY is at the brisk of conquering 148.00 and extends its gains towards the October 31 daily high of 148.84, which, if cleared, the USD/JPY could re-test the 150.00 mark. Nevertheless, traders remain cautious of a possible intervention. On the downside, a drop below the September 20 low of 147.62 could pave the way to test the Tenkan-Sen at 147.03. Additional support levels emerge below the latter, with the Senkou Span A at 146.66 and the Kijun-Sen at 146.30.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|147.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.82
|Daily SMA50
|144.15
|Daily SMA100
|142.03
|Daily SMA200
|137.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.92
|Previous Daily Low
|147.51
|Previous Weekly High
|147.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.9
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
