USD/JPY: Higher rates in Japan bundled with cuts elsewhere should give a stronger Yen ahead – Nordea

Over the past two years, we have seen that the major G10 currencies (except the Japanese Yen) have enjoyed the limelight at the cost of smaller currencies. Looking ahead, analysts at Nordea favour the JPY.
Normalisation of monetary policy in Japan to begin this year
Eventually, cyclical currencies should start to perform once global growth is allowed to pick up steam and inflation becomes less of a concern.
The JPY has been a huge disappointment over the last two years. We expect the normalisation of monetary policy in Japan to begin this year. Higher rates in Japan bundled with cuts elsewhere should give a stronger JPY ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hold steady near 1.0900 to start the week
EUR/USD stabilized at around 1.0900 early Monday after closing the previous week in negative territory. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the improving risk mood limit the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2700 on modest USD weakness
GBP/USD kicks off the new week on a positive note, trading above 1.2700 early Monday. The rebound of the major pair is bolstered by the risk-on environment. However, the rising tension in the Red Sea might boost safe-haven asset demand and cap the upside of the pair.
Gold bearish bias remains while below $2,040-$2,042 supply zone
Gold price edges lower and stalls a two-day-old recovery trend from over a one-month low. Reduced bets for an early rate cut by the Fed turn out to be a key factor weighing on the metal.
Bitcoin price struggles to sustain above $41,000 as whales strategically position for next BTC move
Bitcoin declined throughout last week. The largest asset by market capitalization, is struggling to keep its head above volatile waters, at $41,000. Crypto analysts expect a bounce from the current price level.
Trading the week ahead when the Fed goes silent
In the upcoming sessions, the direction of US interest rates is expected to be influenced by economic data releases and the market's response to the Treasury supply dynamics.