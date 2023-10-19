USD/JPY clings to gains near 150.00 as focus shifts to Fed Powell’s speech

- USD/JPY holds onto gains near 150.00 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
- Investors anticipate support for ‘higher for longer’ interest rates from Fed Powell.
- Market watch for BoJ intervention as the Japanese Yen has dropped to almost 150.00 against the US Dollar.
The USD/JPY pair oscillates near the crucial resistance of 150.00 as investors watch for interest rate guidance from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell in his speech at the Economic Club of New York around 16:00 GMT.
Investors anticipate endorsement for keeping interest rates higher for a longer period to ensure progress in inflation declining toward the 2% goal from Jerome Powell. Also, Powell’s colleagues have been supporting for keeping interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range as higher US Treasury yields are sufficient to impact spending and investment.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures added nominal losses in the European session, portraying risk-off market sentiment. US equities were heavily sold on Wednesday amid caution as third quarter result season has kicked off. In addition to that, deepening Middle East conflicts have dented demand for risk-perceived assets. The US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates around 106.60.
The Fed’s Beige Book released on Wednesday reported that economic activities remained almost unchanged in September. Loan demand declined modestly while credit quality remains healthy. Some heat was released from the tight labor demand as employers were hiring less urgently.
On the Japanese Yen front, investors watch for the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) intervention in the FX domain as the Japanese Yen has dropped to almost 150.00 against the US Dollar. The intervention from BoJ or the authority may not be able to shift the tide, which is against the Japanese Yen as its weakness is backed by an expansionary monetary policy approach.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|149.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.16
|Daily SMA50
|147.57
|Daily SMA100
|144.53
|Daily SMA200
|139.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.94
|Previous Daily Low
|149.49
|Previous Weekly High
|149.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.16
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0550 ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel at around 1.0550 in the European session on Thursday. The risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as markets await US data releases and Fed Chairman Powell's speech.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2100, awaits Powell
GBP/USD is trading on a slippery slope near 1.2100 in the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar attracts safe-haven demand amid simmering Middle East tension, weighing negatively on the pair. All eyes remain on Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold price lacks bullish conviction amid a further rise in US bond yields, ahead of Powell
Gold price gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to its highest level since early August above $1,960 in the wake of the risk of an escalation in the Middle East conflict. Early Thursday, XAU/USD consolidates its gains near $1,950.
SEC Chief Gensler acknowledges consideration of Bitcoin ETF proposals
SEC's Gary Gensler emphasized that the approval timeline for Bitcoin ETF proposals is not clock-driven but relies on Commission discussions. Gensler said that the SEC is evaluating around eight to ten of exchange product filings related to Bitcoin 'to be in a security.'
Risk sentiment remains sour
A quiet day on the data front, with only US Philadelphia manufacturing index and weekly jobless claims due for release. Fed chair Powell will discuss economic outlook at the Economic Club of New York this evening at 18:00 CET.